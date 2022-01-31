Read honest reviews of our latest haircare finds, from dry shampoos and hairsprays to hair oils and beyond
Hair Product Reviews
Glossy Picks: the best new budget beauty and wellness buys under £15
11 April 2022 Cassie Powney
Hair
JLo's hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has a new haircare range and it has just landed at Boots
7 March 2022 Melanie Macleod
Beauty
Glossy Picks: we review the best beauty and wellness launches for February 2022
20 February 2022
Hair
JVN Hair: When is Jonathan Van Ness’ haircare coming to the UK?
11 February 2022 Melanie Macleod
Hair
GHD has relaunched its original straightener and I’ve never felt more nostalgic
7 February 2022 Melanie Macleod
