Singing All By Myself in Bridget Jones mode

“All by Myself,“ Bridget Jones sang self-pityingly on her sofa in hairbrush diva mode and while it was never the most glamorous look, it was funny and millions loved her honesty and vulnerability.

But now her situation is not quite so laugh out loud. For while Bridget Jones may be the world’s most famous single girl (or singleton), she certainly is not is alone in living alone.

Statistics released by the Office for National Statistics show that there are 2.5 million people in Britain aged 45 to 64 living home alone, a 50 per cent increase since the Nineties when Bridget Jones topped the bestsellers list.

Let’s just hope Bridge’s urban family of Shazzer, Jude and Tom will be able to pop round and keep her smiling into old age.

Anne Horner