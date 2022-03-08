10 ways to be more successful

No matter how old you are, where you’re from or what you do for a living, most people share the common desire in life to be successful. Of course, each person's definition and understanding of success is different; for some having a happy marriage, family and beautiful house is crucial. While others seek the success of a high-flying career and full financial freedom.

However, no matter what your idea of success may be, achieving it rarely ever comes easily or without some serious hard work and determination. Here, expert Psychologist Elaine Slater lists the top ten ways of thinking and living positively that will help put you on the path to a happier mindset and hopefully, a more successful lifestyle.

1. Don’t let a day go by without giving thanks. Remember to practice gratitude and remind yourself everyday of what you are most grateful for.

2. Try not to define success in monetary terms but more from the perspective of happiness, peace of mind or helping others.

3. You don’t have to work ten times harder - just a bit smarter. Focus 80 per cent of your efforts on the 20 per cent of work that will give the greatest rewards.

4. Don’t start the day without a plan. Successful people are disciplined, diligent and smart with how they manage their time. Never underestimate the importance of organisation.

MORE GLOSS: 10 ways to become a better boss or leader

5. Don’t make important decisions on an impulse - always try to think before you take action.

6. Don’t set unrealistic goals and try not to prioritise perfection, because it simply does not exist. Instead, try to set specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-driven targets.

7. Don’t surround yourself with negative, pessimistic or toxic people but try to be around positive, motivated and inspiring people, to create a happier environment.

8. Try not to perceive difficulties and obstacles as problems. Embrace the challenges that life presents and find ways to overcome and solve these issues; believe that these experiences will only make you stronger and smarter.

9. Never stop learning and constantly find ways to improve yourself. Remember; knowledge is power and it will offer you inspiration, motivation and insight in life.

10. Most importantly - don’t overlook your health, don’t ignore those you love and never forget to have fun and just enjoy life.

Getty Images