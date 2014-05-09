6 events to get you hot, healthy and happy over the next 6 weeks

Anna Hunter 9 May 2014
get-the-gloss-fitness-events-1

We’ve teamed up with some of the slickest studios in London to give you a series of FIVE FREE READER CLASSES. To round off Project Bikini we’ve also arranged a fast exercise and fast diet lunch event at the Four Seasons.

On 5th May we launched Project Bikini - a 42 day focus on fitness, nutrition, lifestyle and beauty to get us beach-ready for summer. What better way to get the ball rolling than to partner with our favourite fitness venues so we can all get moving and maybe try something new? Sign up fast - spaces are limited and it’s first come first served!

TenPilates, Notting Hill

- 14 May at 7pm for 10 people

Kickstart your bikini body with this dynamic Reformer pilates class in Notting Hill.  Your class will be taken by master trainer Luke Meessmann  and afterwards you’ll have the chance to chat fitness, posture and all things pilates.

TenPilates, City

- 14 May at 7pm for 10 people

Kickstart your bikini body with this dynamic Reformer pilates class in the City led by A-list trainer Ken Fitzmaurice.

Barrecore, Mayfair

- 21 May at 7pm for 10 people

Get stronger, fitter and leaner without bulking up at Barrecore in Mayfair. Feel the burn in this hardcore class lead by dance and fitness expert Gemma Bass-Williams.

Equinox, Kensington

- 27 May at 6pm for 30 people

Equinox has opened its doors to us for one of its signature classes - the instantly toning Inside Out Barre. After the class there will be smoothies, juices and snacks in the lounge so that you can hang out and meet three of their leading trainers, who will be taking your fitness and nutrition questions.

Frame, Queens Park

- 6 June at 10:30am for 10 people

If you’ve recently had a baby then this is the class for you. Let your little one chill while you pump up the cardio and feel those abs burn. After the class you’ll also have the chance to meet Avni Trivedi  - a leading osteopath who specialises in treating mums and babies.

Jax Coco  is providing drinks at all of the events and you’ll also be provided with a sample of Organic Burst for you to take away with you at selected events - both much more health-giving than post-work wine!

Four Seasons Park Lane

- Friday, 13 June 2014, 12pm to 2pm for 18 people

Whether you’re a dedicated 5:2 dieter, a HIIT exercise devotee or new to both yet curious, this event is for you. Hosted by our Creative Director Sarah Vine , with 5:2 and nutrition advice from  Karen Cummings-Palmer  and HIIT expertise from trainer Steve Mellor , there's no better way to wellness, for summer and beyond.


