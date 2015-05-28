A weekend of wellness at Wilderness festival

Once upon time festivals were all about beer, bands and greasy burgers but in the last few years the festival scene has had a rather upmarket makeover and one of the events leading this revolution is Wilderness. Held over the first weekend of August in the stunning setting of Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, Wilderness sees the best in wellbeing, gastronomy, intellectualism and music come together.

For any wellbeing fans the highlight of the weekend will be The Sanctuary. Nestled next to the lakeside spa, the mini festival of wellness has been curated and produced by Claire Hamilton and Colette Crespin of events company Wild Wellbeing .

Aspiring yogis will be wowed by the 44ft Yoga Yurt and classes taught by the likes of GTG favourite Hotpod Yoga whereas anyone wanting to really escape will love the meditation pod and sessions led by experts including Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe.

Over the weekend, The Sanctuary Workshops will be educating and inspiring festival goers with speakers including Suzanne Duckett, Editor of Tatler Spa Magazine, and Eminé Ali Rushton, author and Beauty Director of Psychologies Magazine. Plus, they haven't forgotten the beauty fans either. You can forget the typical festival portaloos and instead look forward to pampered solar showers, spray tans, hair styling stations and a nail bar ensuring you feel pampered and look your best.

Mark the dates in your diary, this is one weekend not to be missed.

