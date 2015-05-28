A weekend of wellness at Wilderness festival

28 May 2015
gtg-wilderness-festival-wellness-main

From meditation to massages there's a whole host of wellbeing fun at this year's Wilderness festival

Once upon time festivals were all about beer, bands and greasy burgers but in the last few years the festival scene has had a rather upmarket makeover and one of the events leading this revolution is Wilderness. Held over the first weekend of August in the stunning setting of Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, Wilderness sees the best in wellbeing, gastronomy, intellectualism and music come together.

For any wellbeing fans the highlight of the weekend will be The Sanctuary. Nestled next to the lakeside spa, the mini festival of wellness has been curated and produced by Claire Hamilton and Colette Crespin of events company Wild Wellbeing .

Aspiring yogis will be wowed by the 44ft Yoga Yurt and classes taught by the likes of GTG favourite Hotpod Yoga whereas anyone wanting to really escape will love the meditation pod and sessions led by experts including Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe.

Over the weekend, The Sanctuary Workshops will be educating and inspiring festival goers with speakers including Suzanne Duckett, Editor of Tatler Spa Magazine, and Eminé Ali Rushton, author and Beauty Director of Psychologies Magazine. Plus, they haven't forgotten the beauty fans either. You can forget the typical festival portaloos and instead look forward to pampered solar showers, spray tans, hair styling stations and a nail bar ensuring you feel pampered and look your best.

Mark the dates in your diary, this is one weekend not to be missed.

Get your tickets here.


You may also like

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

I took a freezing cold shower every day for a week and this is what happened

LED face and neck masks were the stars of backstage at the Oscars


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Health

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and make you better at your job, according to a top sleep guru

Explore More