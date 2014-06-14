An App a Day: 6 Pack Abs Workout

14 June 2014
gtg-app-of-the-week-6-pack-main

Want to make a real difference to your body in just eight weeks? This is the app for you

What does it do?

The app is made up of a series of exercises, workouts, challenges and meal plans created by actor and fitness model Adrian James. The plan is designed to help you drastically slim down and tone up in just eight weeks. The recommendation is that you use it two or three times a week, chosing between three different levels of difficulty, or alternatively you can combine all levels for a more integrated and thorough workout. Word of warning: this app gets amazing results, but it will kick your ass.

Special features

There are a whole host of features to ensure that users are able to clearly follow the programme and not get tempted to fall off the wagon. These include clear video demonstrations to accompany the ab exercises and also a list of handy hints and tips that advises users on everything from staying hydrated and packing in the protein to banishing booze and watching out for sneaky sugars.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a seven day meal plan with essential nutrition tips to help you adopt an all round healthier lifestyle.

Why do we love it?

Because this app is so simple and easy to use that it’s essentially ‘how to lose weight and tone up for dummies’ (ie me).

Plus, not a single piece of sweaty, dirty or complex piece of gym equipment is required - it’s just you and your abs taking on the world one excruciating sit-up at a time.

Why do we need it?

Because it really is the Rolls Royce of abs workout apps, of which there are many, and you can bet your bottom dollar that when the eight weeks are through not only will you be in a bikini, but you’ll also be in the best shape of your life.

Available on itunes , £1.99


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Health

A 20-minute power nap can help with weight management and make you better at your job, according to a top sleep guru

Explore More