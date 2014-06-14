An App a Day: 6 Pack Abs Workout

What does it do?

The app is made up of a series of exercises, workouts, challenges and meal plans created by actor and fitness model Adrian James. The plan is designed to help you drastically slim down and tone up in just eight weeks. The recommendation is that you use it two or three times a week, chosing between three different levels of difficulty, or alternatively you can combine all levels for a more integrated and thorough workout. Word of warning: this app gets amazing results, but it will kick your ass.

Special features

There are a whole host of features to ensure that users are able to clearly follow the programme and not get tempted to fall off the wagon. These include clear video demonstrations to accompany the ab exercises and also a list of handy hints and tips that advises users on everything from staying hydrated and packing in the protein to banishing booze and watching out for sneaky sugars.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a seven day meal plan with essential nutrition tips to help you adopt an all round healthier lifestyle.

Why do we love it?

Because this app is so simple and easy to use that it’s essentially ‘how to lose weight and tone up for dummies’ (ie me).

Plus, not a single piece of sweaty, dirty or complex piece of gym equipment is required - it’s just you and your abs taking on the world one excruciating sit-up at a time.

Why do we need it?

Because it really is the Rolls Royce of abs workout apps, of which there are many, and you can bet your bottom dollar that when the eight weeks are through not only will you be in a bikini, but you’ll also be in the best shape of your life.

Available on itunes , £1.99