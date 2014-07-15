An Appointment With… Annee de Mamiel

Annee de Mamiel is one of the world's best natural health experts - holistic healing runs through her veins. Once a top triathlete in her native Australia, Annee forged a career in finance and pharmaceuticals before her talent and aptitude for natural healing was unlocked after a period of illness. She's now fit, healthy and thriving, as is her de Mamiel brand. I find out how she discovered her talent for alternative therapy and ran with it.

You turned to natural healing solutions during a period of illness, why did you feel such an affinity for alternative therapies?

Through first-hand experience I really felt the incredible benefits of them, I was able to watch myself heal and grow.

When did you realise that you had such a talent for holistic healing?

I guess it was that things kept finding me. I almost feel like my path kept presenting itself, and then I just loved what I was doing and saw some incredible results and people just keep coming back which I believe is the real result.

You trained all over the world - do any particular adventures or formative experiences stick in your mind?

When I was in China doing my internship, I was able to witness the real power of acupuncture and Chinese medicine, as the doctors switched between Eastern and Western medicine and used what they thought would truly work in each individual case. The results, especially for things like stroke and facial paralysis patients, was incredible.

Why did you decide to set up your own business? Did you have a role model or any stellar advice along the way?

Because the way I treat is so unique and my waiting list just kept growing, starting de Mamiel was a way to get what I am doing out to more people; hopefully encouraging mindfulness in your beauty routine introduces the benefits of what can become a bigger part of people’s life. My treatment clients kept wanting to give what they were using to their friends and in the end, because of their belief, I felt the time was right. I have several mentors which is a real blessing - people I can just talk things through with and bounce ideas off to help me make sense of things!

Your Altitude Oil is a cult bestseller - what inspired you to create it and why do you think that it’s so popular?

It was one of those products created out of necessity. My husband and I were flying so much and I was always coming off the plane and into a hotel room with a head feeling like mashed potato and a cough. I would always have lavender with me but felt I needed something stronger to really protect me so after researching the science behind the antibacterial qualities I came up with the blend. I really have to thank Julia Stringer from Shen Beauty in New York who encouraged me to sell it because after making some for her she couldn’t stop talking about what a difference it made and how much easier it made a flight.