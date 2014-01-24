Blogger of the Week: Keeping Healthy Getting Stylish

Laura Wilson, founder of the hit health blog Keeping Healthy Getting Stylish , is a trained health coach whose personal weight loss story, encouraging and motivating blog posts plus great recipes have won over the Glossy Posse as well as many a health conscious reader.

GTG sat down with the self-confessed foodie to talk about her blogging journey so far, personal food philosophy, weight loss and favourite recipes.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I started my blog as a way to keep myself motivated and on track after losing four stone. It started as a place for me to keep a record of what I was eating and how I was feeling, but has grown into so much more than that!

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

Definitely connecting with other people. The emails I've had from readers who have said I've inspired or helped them in some way have been fantastic. I guess the downsides are when you get the occasional negative comment, but I try not to focus on the very rare nasty comments and remind myself of all the positive ones!

How much of a techie are you?

I would say I'm quite a big techie, I could not live without my iPhone, iPad and iMac, Apple all the way! I also love my tech for keeping fit such as the Fitbit and Polar F4 heart rate monitor

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

Since I started my blog four years ago it's grown into a career, something I feel very blessed about! That does sometimes make me feel like I'm constantly online, but I do make an effort to have one day a week where I take a break from it if I can.

What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid?

Eat whole foods (in their most natural state) most of the time, and don't demonise any foods. No food is 'good' or 'bad' - it’s how much you eat of it that dictates that! I find that a lot of us get caught up in black and white thinking which can lead to restrictive / binge-like behaviours. I would say eat whole foods as much as possible, but don't feel guilty for having a slice of cake occasionally. Remember that food can feed your soul as well as your body, it should be something that is enjoyed! I don't avoid any food groups all together, but I do minimise the ones that I know don't work for my body, for example refined sugar. Getting to know what works for your body is key.