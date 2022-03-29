The Million Dollar Blog: could this book make you rich?

The world of blogging is booming, but even more interestingly, so are the ways to monetise it. Long gone are the days when it was seen more as a hobby than a business, with the digital landscape having changed significantly over the past decade to offer a wealth of different opportunities and possibilities in terms of career path and progression. However, there’s still an element of mystery to the industry – where do you start, what do you need to know and how can it be turned it into a financial success? These are the types of questions that The Million Dollar Blog by Natasha Courtenay-Smith looks to answer. Could it be a valuable first step for helping realise your digital dreams? We had a read to find out.

What is it?

A guidebook designed to put the business of blogging under the microscope and help break it down into more digestible chunks. As a former national newspaper and magazine journalist, now author and digital strategist and publicist, Natasha uses her expertise in both the editorial and digital spheres to shine a light on blogging as both a career in its own right, and a traffic-building asset to existing businesses to increase their online presence. Inspiration and advice also comes courtesy of some of the world’s leading bloggers, vloggers and content strategists including: Madeleine Shaw, Lily Pebbles, Guido Fawkes, Seth Godin and Grant Cardone.

Who is it for?

If you’ve ever thought about blogging, but are unsure of where to start, this book could provide a valuable helping hand. Covering topics as diverse as the different types of blogging to how it can benefit your business, pre-launch to social media, content creation to revenue, it provides a clear and concise overview of the various blogging business models that exist today.

What’s the main message?

That in this day and age, everyone should be blogging in one form or another. It’s not as difficult as most think to get started, but finding your niche takes time and patience. Success comes in many guises.

What will I learn?

From the basics of personal and professional brand building to how some of the biggest names in the game got to where they are today, the variety of interviews and stats featured in this book provides an interesting insight into the industry’s intricacies and complexities. With tips and advice covering topics such as how to write creative, engaging content that relates with your audience, standing out from the crowd, reducing social media overload and the world of affiliates, sponsored posts and advertising, it provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to achieve blogging success.

Any final takeaways?

A SEO handbook, this is not (as explained by the author herself) and indeed like she highlights, the topic would need a separate book in its own right. What this guide does do though is illustrate to great degree how important blogging is for any and all businesses.

So, will this book make you rich? Possibly. Will it help debunk the myths and mystery surrounding the blogging world? Definitely.

The Million Dollar Blog by Natasha Courtenay-Smith is £13.99 and is available to buy online here .

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .