Bristol becomes first UK city to ban smoking in outdoor public places

3 February 2015
A health campaign group have installed ‘no smoking’ signs in two busy outdoor spaces in Bristol’s city centre as part of a new pilot scheme

Smokefree South West  - an organisation focused on creating a smokefree future for children - yesterday announced a new initiative to discourage smoking in outdoor public places. After conducting a poll which found that 61% per cent of Bristol locals were in favour of smoking being banned in outdoor spaces, the group installed new signs in both Millennium Square and Anchor Square politley telling people to refrain from smoking.

Having previously trialled a similar scheme in Bristol’s playgrounds and parks the group decided to shift their attention to other family friendly locations. Fiona Andrews, director of Smokefree South West, explained: “These city centre squares are often full of children playing and this pilot will provide a smoke-free environment for kids and their parents to enjoy.”

Andrews expanded: “This is an exciting initiative that we hope will have a lasting impact on not just Millennium Square and Anchor Square, but the wider region and potentially the rest of the UK.”

New York, Toronto and Hong Kong have already banned smoking in some popular outdoor locations so could we see similar schemes rolled out across the UK? Tweet us your thoughts  @GetTheGloss


