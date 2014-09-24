Can one dose of antidepressant lead to changes in your brain?

“According to new research published online on September 18th in Current Biology, MRI scans taken of people before and after one dose of an SSRI demonstrated actual changes related to connectivity within three hours.

“’We were not expecting the SSRI to have such a prominent effect on such a short timescale or for the resulting signal to encompass the entire brain,’ said Julia Sacher of the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, lead author of the study.

“It’s actually not completely clear how SSRIs truly work. But research suggests that they alter brain connectivity in specific pathways; however, the effects typically have been thought to take place over a period of weeks, not hours.”

Read more at www.forbes.com .