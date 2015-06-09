Celebrate Summer Solstice with a huge outdoor yoga event

Summer Solstice has always had spiritual associations and this year Londoners have a chance to celebrate in a very fitting way thanks to a unique new yoga event.

On Sunday 21st June yoga organisations throughout the UK will descend on Alexandra Palace to mark the first ever International Yoga Day. The beautiful London setting will play host to a day of yoga activities including 80 free yoga and meditation classes, talks from some of the biggest names in yoga and expert demonstrations. Plus, to keep you fuelled for your practice there will be vegetarian and vegan food available throughout the day.

Classes will start at 6am and run through to 9pm with all sessions suitable for complete novices right through to advanced yogis. Best of all, the event is completely free.

For more info visit the International Yoga Day website and share your experiences on social media using the hashtag #AllyPallyIYD.