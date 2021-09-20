Covid, cold or flu? How to know what your symptoms mean

With the return to the office in full swing, coughs and cold are being passed around again (thanks, commute!) but with the threat of Covid still present, everyone wants to know how to tell the difference between a common cold, cough, the flu and Covid so that they can self-isolate if necessary. Because the symptoms of flu and Covid especially are similar, and because a cold can often be accompanied by a cough, one of the key Covid-19 symptoms, it can be difficult to tell them apart. But there are some differences between them that may help you decipher whether you're just bunged up with a runny nose or whether you have something more serious.

What Covid 19 feels like

When I got Covid back in March 2020, I had a fever that came on really quickly over a few minutes and a strange, sharp, deep chest pain that I had never experienced before. Despite being incredibly poorly with Covid (I had pneumonia) I barely had a cough which felt very odd. Instead, I had fever, fatigue, chest pain, difficulty breathing, diarrhoea, headache and loss of taste and smell with a densely blocked nose. I knew it was something more serious than cold or flu because every system in my body felt like it was under attack.

What are the similarities between a cold, cough, flu and Covid?

Covid, colds and influenza are all respiratory illnesses (ie they affect your lungs) and they are contagious and spread through other people’s infected respiratory droplets (their coughs or sneezes) getting into your respiratory system, either by you touching a surface that they have infected (such as shaking their hand) or somehow breathing in their droplets (hence the need to wear a mask to stop a sneeze, for example, travelling as far).

A cough is a symptom of all three of these rather than a condition in itself.

They are caused by different viruses: Covid 19 is caused by a new virus called SARS-CoV-2 and flu is caused by the influenza virus normally Influenza A or Influenza B. (The flu jab generally inoculates you against a certain strain of flu. Flu viruses are constantly changing so the vaccine is reviewed and adapted each year according to the strains that are around. The jab doesn’t protect you from all the different strains so you can still get it even if you have been vaccinated).

Colds are caused by several different viruses, including a type of coronavirus, parainfluenza virus or rhinovirus. Common colds are generally much less severe than influenza or Covid although in young babies and children they can cause significant respiratory distress.

Both Covid and flu can cause infections that can be mild or full-blown involving the lungs (pneumonia) or many other systems of the body as well as sepsis (infection and inflammation in the blood). They can both sadly be fatal too.

The good news is that these viruses are reduced with social distancing and hand hygiene measures so it’s very important that we continue these measures throughout the winter months. When it comes to Covid and flu, they can literally save lives.