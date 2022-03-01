Day 1: how to beat the January blues

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 January 2015
january-blues-1
Getty Images

Struggling with a New Year hangover? Here’s how to give your outlook the ultimate positive makeover and make 2015 your happiest yet. #StartBetter

Suffering from a bad case of the January blues? You’re not alone. With bank balances overstretched, the dismal weather and the post-party aftermath, the New Year hangover can be pretty hard to shake off.

Not to fret though, as we asked Get The Gloss Expert  psychologist Elaine Slater  for the best ways to #StartBetter  and give your 2015 outlook the perfect dose of positivity to stay upbeat despite the gloomy forecast. View this month as a new beginning, keeping post-holiday guilt to a minimum. “In ancient Roman religion and myth, Janus is the God of beginnings, transitions and endings,” says Elaine. “The month is named after Janus who is usually depicted with two faces looking in opposite directions; one into the future and one into the past.

“This unique viewpoint makes January a great time for learning lessons from your past and applying them to your future.”

Here are Elaine’s top tips to beat the blues and recommendations of techniques to boost your mood throughout the month and the rest of the year too.

Focus on your achievements

“During January we can fall victim to ‘New Year Over-Analysis.’  Self-reflection at this time of year can make us all focus on what is wrong in our lives leading us to set unrealistic goals to become our ‘ideal’ person. Avoid the mistake of only focussing on what’s missing in your life.”

Be realistic

“It is healthy to feel motivated to make changes to your life and although self-improvement is important, going overboard can backfire – avoid trying to fix everything at once. Be sure your expectations are realistic as you create your New Year goals, this will make January a lot less disappointing.”

MORE GLOSS: How to overcome low self-esteem

Makeover your mindset

“Try to avoid creating a self-fulfilling prophecy that January will be a depressing and ‘bad’ month. Attempt to see it as a new beginning and take stock of all that you feel grateful for right now. This will help lift your morale and gain perspective.”

Me time

“Following the overindulgence and excess of the festive season, boost your mind, body and spirit in January with a month of self-reflection and mindfulness focussing on areas of your life you would like to improve upon and plan manageable changes.”

Mood boosting tools

1. “Practice daily meditation, stimulating the release of endorphins encouraging a sense of deep wellbeing and calm.”

MORE GLOSS: How to meditate

2. “Slow and deep diaphragmatic breathing activates the vagus nerve helping to counter the stress response and sooth anxiety."

3. “You can’t live a positive life with a negative mind. Start your day by reciting a mantra or affirmation. They are proven methods of self-improvement; activating the self-healing power that lies within all of us.”

4. “Affirmations are positive statements of a desired outcome or goal. They are usually short, believable and focussed. By repeating them you can change neural pathways and synapses in your brain and open up a new state of thoughts.”

5. “Take stock and express gratitude for who you are and what you have in your life.”

6. “Have a sense of purpose in your life and find ways to boost your self-esteem.”

7. “To be ‘good’ at something or a ‘success’ builds confidence. Beginning and completing the smallest of tasks can give a much needed confidence boost."

8. “Look outside yourself to those in need. Studies have found that when you perform acts of kindness and giving to those who have less, you feel happier yourself.”

9. “Practice self-care through exercise, eating well, being sociable and getting plenty of sleep. Avoid going to extremes – everything in moderation.”

How will you  #StartBetter  and make this January the best yet? Let us know below or tweet us and  @CliniqueUK .

This feature was written in partnership with  Clinique . #StartBetter.



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More