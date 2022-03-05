Day 4: How to make your New Year’s resolutions last past January

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 January 2015
sticking-to-new-years-resolutions-1
Getty Images

Tired of making the same resolutions every year? Give your chances of success an added boost with these top tips. #StartBetter

Hands up, whose New Year’s resolutions often fall by the wayside before January’s over? You’re not alone. Show us a cupcake or a slice of birthday cake and what started off as good intentions often disintegrates into a frosted icing carnage. So what can we do to make sure we #StartBetter  this year?

We asked Get The Gloss Expert , clinical hypnotherapist and master life coach Jacqueline Hurst  for her top tips when it comes to building the right foundations to see our New Year’s resolutions past the end of the month. Whether you want to lose weight, get fit , find your dream job  or learn a new skill, Jacqueline’s advice will act as a valuable source of motivation for reaching your goals in 2015.

1. Reality check

“Be realistic. Making goals that are unrealistic is a sure fire way to quit! Being realistic means taking very small steps and going slowly. It’s better to go slow and look back in a few months and see how far you have come, than go all out like a demon and quit in a week. Be patient.”

2. Be kind to yourself

“Act with love towards yourself. Whatever goal you set out to do, make sure it is a goal that is based from a place of self-love rather than self-hate. Going all out in an exercise regime because you hate your body will not work. You cannot hate yourself slim. Going slowly towards an exercise plan because you love your body and want to treat it kindly, looking after it and keeping it in optimum health will be a plan that will work.”

MORE GLOSS: How to overcome low self-esteem

3. Mindset management

“Get your thoughts right. Whatever resolution you want to make, make sure that your thoughts are correct first.

“Your thoughts create your feelings so managing your mind is key. Choosing ones that create the right feelings will in turn help you take the right actions and end up with the right outcome.”

4. Exercise better judgement

“Remove judgement. We are all trying our best. If you mess up sometimes it is OK. It doesn’t mean you have failed. The word failure does not exist, it’s all about learning and growth. When you judge yourself you miss the lesson, so start to remove any judgement from your vocabulary – it’s the fastest way to change patterns.”

5. Be resourceful

“Big picture. If you have a resolution that looks like a mighty big task, break it down and take it one day at a time. Remind yourself that you can do anything for one day. Anything.”

6. Champion yourself

“Believe in yourself. You are stronger than you realise and more powerful than you think.”

What are your New Year’s resolutions and how will you  #StartBetter  this January? Let us know below or tweet us using the handles  @GetTheGloss  and  @CliniqueUK .

This feature was written in partnership with  Clinique . #StartBetter.



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More