Day 4: How to make your New Year’s resolutions last past January

Hands up, whose New Year’s resolutions often fall by the wayside before January’s over? You’re not alone. Show us a cupcake or a slice of birthday cake and what started off as good intentions often disintegrates into a frosted icing carnage. So what can we do to make sure we #StartBetter this year?

We asked Get The Gloss Expert , clinical hypnotherapist and master life coach Jacqueline Hurst for her top tips when it comes to building the right foundations to see our New Year’s resolutions past the end of the month. Whether you want to lose weight, get fit , find your dream job or learn a new skill, Jacqueline’s advice will act as a valuable source of motivation for reaching your goals in 2015.

1. Reality check

“Be realistic. Making goals that are unrealistic is a sure fire way to quit! Being realistic means taking very small steps and going slowly. It’s better to go slow and look back in a few months and see how far you have come, than go all out like a demon and quit in a week. Be patient.”

2. Be kind to yourself

“Act with love towards yourself. Whatever goal you set out to do, make sure it is a goal that is based from a place of self-love rather than self-hate. Going all out in an exercise regime because you hate your body will not work. You cannot hate yourself slim. Going slowly towards an exercise plan because you love your body and want to treat it kindly, looking after it and keeping it in optimum health will be a plan that will work.”

3. Mindset management

“Get your thoughts right. Whatever resolution you want to make, make sure that your thoughts are correct first.

“Your thoughts create your feelings so managing your mind is key. Choosing ones that create the right feelings will in turn help you take the right actions and end up with the right outcome.”

4. Exercise better judgement

“Remove judgement. We are all trying our best. If you mess up sometimes it is OK. It doesn’t mean you have failed. The word failure does not exist, it’s all about learning and growth. When you judge yourself you miss the lesson, so start to remove any judgement from your vocabulary – it’s the fastest way to change patterns.”

5. Be resourceful

“Big picture. If you have a resolution that looks like a mighty big task, break it down and take it one day at a time. Remind yourself that you can do anything for one day. Anything.”

6. Champion yourself

“Believe in yourself. You are stronger than you realise and more powerful than you think.”

