Discover the hidden secret to sugar with Dr. Robert Lustig

5 September 2014
gtg-daily-crush-fat-chance-main

Dr. Lustig’s 'Fat Chance' reveals the many lows of our sweetest food high

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

With busy schedules and hectic days, it’s no surprise our plates are often more jam-packed with unhealthy ingredients than our diares are with dates. Enter Dr. Robert Lustig with his myth-busting marvel Fat Chance: The Hidden Truth about Sugar, Obesity and Disease, the book that’s set to revolutionise the way we see sugar for the rest of our dieting days.

A ‘who’s who’ (or rather, what’s what) of sugar, Fat Chance dishes the dirt on the various ways in which sugar is disguised in our foods - from Glucose and Corn syrup to Galactose and Maltodextrin - if it’s sugar, Dr. Lustig will name and shame. The book also contains a handy guide on how to avoid these hidden sugars, a ‘real versus processed’ shopping list and a section on how to survive a restaurant.

Covering everything from food addiction to the science behind a fat cell, Fat Chance is a comprehensive fact file on all the hidden secrets of sugar. As well as dishing the dirt on our favourite (or ex-favourite) sweet treat, Dr. Lustig also gives us the low-down on some of our best-known and most popular diets, never straying far from his mantra that real food is inherently good food, and that processing makes food bad. Whether you’re looking to shed a few extra pounds or after a complete body-overhaul, Fat Chance is a must-read for sugar junkies and sceptics alike.

Fat Chance: The Hidden Truth about Sugar, Obesity and Disease (Fourth Estate) by Dr. Robert Lustig, £8.99, available to  buy online


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Explore More