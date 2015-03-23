Egg-white crisps: the new super snack?

Snacking is a diet downfall we all know far too well.

With the temptation to reach for our trusty packs of Doritos proving pretty formidable come say 11 o’clock, imagine the collective sigh of relief emanating from GTG HQ when we found out about Chirps - the first egg white based crisps that are high in protein, low in fat and low in sugar and carbs too.

We know, we know, sounds as appetising as a crunchy slab of cardboard right? However, you might be pleasantly surprised, as this is one snack that looks set to appease taste buds, cravings and waistlines alike.

At only 110 calories a bag, they come in three great flavours: Sour Cream and Onion, Spicy Jalapeño and Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper. Each bag contains 15% of your daily recommended protein recommendation and has 50% less fat than standard crisps. With egg whites being one of the best kept secrets among the fit and fabulously flab-free , the crisps' arrival comes as an interesting filler in more ways than one to address a gap in the market and perfectly complement the already-existing Two Chicks range, which includes Liquid Egg White, Liquid Whole Egg and an Egg White Omelette Mix too.

“We wanted a snack with the bite of a crisp that was high in protein and lower in fat and carbohydrate,” explain Two Chicks founders Anna Richey and Alla Ouvarova. “Chirps contain egg white, which is one of the highest quality protein sources available. We brought you our liquid egg products for the kitchen – here’s one for the road. We saw an opportunity to create a high protein, low carbohydrate crisp-style snack that was tasty as well as healthy. There was nothing out there that answered this so we developed Chirps.”

And boy, are we glad they did. When it comes to guilty pleasures, it’s nice to have a helping hand to make them as guilt-free as possible nowadays...

Chirps are £1.99 and are available to buy from Selfridges, Partridges, Harvest E8, Bushwacker Wholefoods, Shepherd Foods and online at musclefood.com and muscletalk.co.uk .

