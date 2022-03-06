Elle Macpherson's beauty secret: The Super Elixir

She has a great figure, envy-inducing locks and even captured the heart of Joey Tribbiani – so you can imagine our shock when we found out that supermodel Elle Macpherson is turning 50 this weekend.

Luckily, Elle is letting us all in on her secret: The Super Elixir. This green food supplement has been formulated by Simone Laubscher, drawing on her fifteen years of experience as a nutritional doctor in Harley Street.

The Super Elixir is a blend of 45 key ingredients, including alkalising super greens, Chinese herbs, digestive enzymes and the maitake mushroom family. It works to support healthy nutrition and to ensure the optimum performance of all systems in the body, including the digestive, hormonal and circulatory systems as well as hair, skin and nails.

“There's so much discussion surrounding health and fitness, but what I really aspire to is wellness. Spiritual, emotional and physical ... and in my experience they are closely interrelated,” Elle commented.

“It's not something you achieve simply through going to the gym, using expensive creams or speaking to a therapist, it's a feeling of balance and strength that originates from within and on a cellular level. The Super Elixir balances and strengthens me, to enable me to be the woman and mother I want to be, and now I want to share it!”

