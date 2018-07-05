Elle Macpherson: the health and beauty essentials I take on a flight

Elle Macpherson 5 July 2018
gtg-elle-macpherson-main-1

When it comes to looking after your skin inflight and minimising jet lag, supermodel and wellness entrepreneur Elle Macpherson has had years of practice

I love to travel, which is fortunate because I do a lot of it! One particular fun weekend away was at The  Surf Lodge  in Montauk NY with my WelleCo co-founder, Andrea Bux. We were workshopping some beautiful new products (stay tuned!) but managed to fit in some fun too – we took a fabulous class called… The Class ! It’s a cathartic mind/body experience created by instructor Taryn Toomey that combines yoga, cardio and high-intensity interval training.

My inflight health and beauty and entertainment essentials

My cabin bag is this Schiaparelli travel bag : I love it – it’s chic and fun!

I always have The Super Elixir  Alkalising Greens , £23 and  Nourishing Protein , £28 travel packs: these are perfect to combat jet lag and a wonderful meal on-the-go.

The first thing I do after I board is double dose my Alkalising Greens (I do this post-flight too) and drink three litres of water throughout the journey. I shake my greens up with icy-cold water or coconut water. This helps me avoid jet lag because my body has the nutrients it needs and it also ensures I have that extra boost of hydration.

I carry Dr Sebagh's Rose de Vie Serum, £129  and  Supreme Day Cream, £145  which help protect the skin against daylight and also the light emitted by laptops and other devices.

I wear less makeup when travelling and choose products that are sheer. I love Bobbi Brown Lip Glosses, £22  - they are light and natural.

I take my iPad full of books and movies. On my last flight, I watched 'When We Were Kings' with Muhammad Ali and 'Brooklyn'. I'm reading Elon Musk: How the Billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is Shaping our Future , by Ashlee Vance £7.19.

I always have a notepad and pen to record ideas - I find it's better to get them down on paper rather than have them swirling through my head on a long flight. An idea becomes tangible once I write it down. I believe writing with pen and paper (rather than typing on my computer or phone) keeps the ideas flowing and is a way to get thoughts down and stay creative.

I spray Sleep Welle Calming Mist : around my seat for a little piece of home. It’s a fresh scent with organic essential oils such as lavender, to help me get to sleep.

GLOSS VIDEO: Elle talks all things health and wellbeing and shares some new beauty favourites with Victoria Woodhall

On arrival

I always try to go for a walk; I love to get a sense of my new surroundings and fresh air helps with jet lag. You discover so much more on foot!

Fitness away from home

I have a much gentler routine now. I try to get outdoors and do some sport for 45 minutes every day; running is a great one. In New York, I love running in Central Park as it’s so beautiful at any time of year. In Montauk, Andrea and I jumped on our bikes and explored the peninsula. It’s such a fun way to exercise - we chatted the whole way.

Eating healthily on holiday

I find different time zones and hotel food can throw me, so I usually replace a meal with a protein shake once a day to try and stay balanced. Then if I am out for dinner or a meal, I know I have already done something to nourish my body earlier in the day. I like to eat as cleanly as possible, it helps with my energy levels and adjusting to a new time zone.

Follow Elle on  Instagram . For more of Elle’s regular columns on  Get The Gloss  and for all the latest health, wellbeing and beauty news sign up to our newsletter.


