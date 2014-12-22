Expert tips: How to stay stress-free this Christmas

As much as we love this time of year and all the joy it brings, there comes a point where goodwill toward men, peace on earth and festive bliss, are replaced with sky-high stress levels, a banging headache, family rows and an atmosphere frostier than the wintry weather outside.

Whether it’s last minute Christmas shopping , diffusing dinner table family tensions or making the final touches to a mammoth Christmas meal, it’s no surprise that the burdens of the festive season can have us all looking forward to January before Christmas Day has even started.

So if it’s relation strains, yuletide prep or the pressure to have a ‘perfect Christmas’ getting you down, hopefully these tips from Get The Gloss Experts Anna Percy-Davis , life coach and Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe can offer a helping hand and see that you get through the festive season in one piece both in body and mind.

DEALING WITH THE FAMILY

Avoid the martyr trap

“It does not ALL have to be your responsibility even if you are hosting Christmas – delegate, share the task and keep lines of communication open. Tell others what you need from them – even if it is just the odd hug!”

Forget about being perfect

“Lower your expectations. Relax and make it good enough – I am sure your family would prefer you relaxed and laughing over a nice dinner rather than tired and angry, sitting at the head of a perfect Christmas dinner."

Hang out with the ‘balcony’ people in your life

“You know who the ‘balcony’ people are in your life – the people who take you up and show you the view (who champion and support you). Spend as much time with them as you can and avoid the ‘basement’ people – the people who take you down to the dark, dank cellar (who fill you with negative energy).”

Have a positive mantra

“Have a mantra to say to yourself as you wake up and as you are drifting off to sleep (and every time you feel overwhelmed, cross or frustrated). It could be something like ‘I am calm, positive and grateful,’ or just ‘Christmas only comes once a year so I am going to make the most of it.’ Starting and ending your day in a positive space really can make a difference.”

Make time for yourself

“Make sure you take that early morning walk or run, find time for a cup of tea or give yourself a moment at the end of the day to flop on the sofa and catch your breath. We all need a moment to ourselves to clear our head (and repeat our mantra to ourselves!).”

Find the humour

“Go on, have a laugh – life feels so much better when you are looking at it from a place of humour. If humour feels too far away, try to notice when things feel OK and at the end of each day spend a moment (once you have said your mantra!), reviewing what went well and drift into sleep from that positive space....”

Conflict resolution