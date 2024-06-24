Women's Sexual Health

We're talking all things relationships, sex and women's health. Find out everything you want to know about 'down under' with our guides to contraception, periods, fertility, and all that's in between.

Wellbeing
Urinary incontinence: best treatments to fix bladder leakage
15 April 2024   Ingeborg van Lotringen, Victoria Woodhall
Women's health
The first ever saliva pregnancy test has launched in Superdrug
21 June 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Wellbeing
From Davina McCall to Dr Louise Newson find the best menopause book for you
18 May 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Awards
Get The Gloss Wellness Awards 2023 Winners
27 April 2023  
Women's health
Best vaginal moisturisers and lube for menopause and perimenopause
24 February 2023   Kerry Potter
Sex & Gynae
What your vaginal discharge is trying to tell you
9 February 2023   Anna Hunter
Sex & Gynae
Why every women needs this ovarian cancer symptoms checklist. Screenshot it now!
28 March 2022  
Event
Masterclass: The gynae nurse answers your questions at our unmissable online event!
10 March 2022  
Sex & Gynae
Why taking a break from the Pill isn’t the 'detox' you might have thought
22 February 2022   Anna Hunter
Health
Best period pants reviews: we put 15 styles to the test
16 February 2022   Emma Elms
Health
7 unexpected signs you might be perimenopausal
21 January 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Sex & Gynae
How to get over your 'smear fear'
18 January 2022   Anna Hunter
Health
Why you keep getting cystitis and how to treat it
18 January 2022   Anna Hunter
Partnership
Thrush: a gynaecologist answers our most burning questions
8 December 2021  
Sex & Gynae
Do you really need a skincare routine for your vulva?
27 October 2021   Melanie Macleod
Sex & Gynae
I tried the vibrating 'happy chair' and my pelvic floor has never been better
23 August 2021   Victoria Woodhall
Wellbeing
10 things you need to know about endometriosis
25 June 2021   Judy Johnson
Partnership
From recycled lingerie to eco-conscious sex toys: your guide to sustainable sex
14 May 2021   Melanie Macleod
Health
Davina McCall shares her exact HRT regime
6 May 2021   Victoria Woodhall
Partnership
The sex toy that's finally given us something to look forward to in lockdown
6 February 2021  

