From recycled lingerie to eco-conscious sex toys: your guide to sustainable sex

From refillable beauty to responsibly sourced fish, we’re all doing our bit when it comes to sustainability in the bathroom and the kitchen, but what about the bedroom? From fast-fashion lingerie to sex toys wrapped in plastic packaging, the boudoir is one place it can be trickier to maintain your eco-credentials.

Luckily, lingerie and sex toy retailer Lovehoney is here to make sure that your bedroom is as eco-conscious as your bathroom.

Sustainable packaging

Lovehoney aims to be plastic-free by 2023 and has already steadily replaced plastic with cardboard for interior packaging – yes, your sex toy will look less fancy when it arrives, but who buys a sex toy for the box… Commonly housed in glittery pink or red packaging (gender stereotypes, eh?), Lovehoney has stopped using glitter altogether and reduced the use of foil, gloss laminate and matt laminate finishes on exterior packaging. Plus when you order from the brand, your delivery comes in a plain cardboard box that is 100 per cent recyclable, plus made from between 80 and 98 per cent recyclable materials. Discreet if you don’t want your flatmate/doorman/parents knowing about the sexy surprise you’ve ordered.

The new sustainable lingerie collection

Packaging only makes up part of the sustainability puzzle, though. Much more excitingly, this month sees the launch of Lovehoney’s first-ever sustainable lingerie range, Lovehoney Mindful which comprises of bralettes, knickers, thongs, pyjamas and bodysuits all made from lace and elastics made from pre-consumer recycled yarns that would otherwise end up in landfill. In the UK it’s estimated that £140 million worth of clothing ends up in the landfill annually, much of which is not biodegradable; Lovehoney is opting not to contribute to this by using the fabrics destined for landfill.

The collection also includes fishnet lingerie pieces which are made from ECONYL® yarn which is produced from nylon waste that would otherwise pollute the earth

In sizes eight to 26 (and small to extra-large for men) the collection comprises of mint green, black and leopard print colourways in ultra-soft lace and super comfortable seam-free material. The collection is sent out in a 100 per cent compostable cornstarch bag and the swing tags are made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) recycled kraft paper with a paper string. No single-use plastic whatsoever is used in the Mindful collection.

Sustainable sex toys - yes, really!