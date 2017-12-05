Prominent vaginal mesh campaigner Chrissy Brajcic, dies from sepsis

Chrissy Brajcic, a prominent Canadian campaigner against vaginal-mesh implants, has died from sepsis after struggling with numerous infections for years.

The mother of two had been fitted with a polypropylene mesh TVT (tension-free vaginal tape) four years ago after she had given birth. Usually used to address mild stress incontinence, she suffered nerve damage and constant pain after her operation and, despite having had the device removed a year later, was back in hospital for the treatment of urinary tract infections and became resistant to antibiotics. In October, she was readmitted to hospital with sepsis and while her family awaits the results of a toxicology exam, they believe that her death can be directly connected to her mesh - and so is thought to be the first woman to die as a result of the widely reported scandal.

The devices have come under intense scrutiny in recent times. In April, it was reported that more than 800 women in the UK were taking legal action against the NHS and various vaginal-mesh manufacturers due to a range of problems experienced. Ms Brajcic herself had also launched a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, joining thousands of Canadian and American women taking similar actions. Used to treat organ prolapse and urinary incontinence suffered as a result of childbirth, there has been increased pressure on the NHS to make changes to how and when they’re used due to the problems that they can cause which include shrinking, moving, organ erosion, nerve damage and cutting through internal tissue to leave those affected in terrible pain and unable to work, have sex and even walk as a result.