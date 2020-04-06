Best bralettes and comfy bras that still feel feminine

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

There's no joy quite like whipping off your bra when you get home at the end of a long day, but when you're working from home all the time (as the GTG office is at the moment) there's no reason to wear a bra that's anything less than pure comfort. Several manufacturers report seeing a spike in comfy bra sales in the past month. ales of non-wired bras. Body positive new brand Nudea , whose female founders were fed up with old fashioned and uncomfortable bras has seen a big 60 per cent uplift in online lingerie sales with preference for non-wired bra styles as women shop for comfortable, good-fitting everyday bras (theirs are irritation and label-free). And not before time. Who can forget tights brand Heist's 2018 Instagram campaign that showed photos of women with clearly visible grooves, red marks and very sore-looking indentation left behind by underwear; the imagery taken by photographer Justin Bartels served to highlight the daily discomfort that many of us simply accept as part and parcel of being a woman and probably don’t really give a second thought.

Working from home thankfully means uncomfortable underwear is (currently) a thing of the past. However, I'm still consdering aesthetics even when I'm the only one seeing my underwear (call me vain, if you like). I don't want to feel frumpy in a plain white or nude crop top; for me the look of my comfy bra is just as important and how it feels. Which is why I've gathered together the loveliest crop tops and bralettes for every size of bust and every occasion. Best bralette for big busts Figleaves lace racerback bralette, £15

The sunshine yellow colour of this lace bralette instantly makes me smile. It's made from stretch lace to keep it soft, while the wide underband gives support that is sometimes lacking with bralettes. It's available from 30A to 40GG - equivalent to a size 20-22. Buy it now

Best bralette for fit Nudea Easy Does it in Sheer Deco £40

Nudea surveyed 600 women to come up with the ultimate in fit and their brilliant everyday range for women of all sizes and coverage needs takes comfort to a new level. You can buy their special tape measure for £1, follow their at-home instructions to make sure that what you buy its right and feels like a second skin. This non-wired bra is pretty as well as comfy and comes in blush pink, brown and black. We'll take all three! Best bralette for comfort Calvin Klein cotton jersey triangle bra, £28

If you ask me, there's nothing as casually sexy as a classic Calvin Klein crop top , but given that everyone I know already owns one, I thought I'd give airtime to this pretty floral print triangle bra from the brand instead. It's unlined has no annoying seams to bother you, and no clasp to contend with. Buy it now Best basic bralette Les Girls Les Boys seamless crop top bralette, £25

London-based brand Les Girls Les Boys makes apparel for "bed to street" but seeing as we can't go outside, just bed will be fine. It's made from a soft breathable fabric and is lightly ribbed. Snap up the matching knickers for coordinated cool. Buy it now Best luxe sports bralette Versace stretch-jersey bra, £175

I agree, £180 seems unreasonable to spend on a comfy bra, but maybe something that makes me feel like JLo is EXACTLY what I need at the moment? In the print of her iconic dress, this light support bra brings an instant smile to my face. And maybe I can justify the price tag as I haven't been out of the house in what feels like forever. Buy it now Best bralette for getting dressed in a rush Weekday tie-dye soft bra, £16

Scandi brand Weekday never fails to make me feel cool and adding a tie-dye print makes that truer than ever. Free from fastenings, this is ideal for slipping over your head in a rush - like when you've forgotten you've got a Zoom meeting in five mins and you're still in your pyjamas. Buy it now Best bralette for small breasts Topshop mesh triangle bra, £8

Bring the outside in with this cute daisy print bralette. We may not be able to go outside and frolic among the flowers but this will do for now. It's not the most supportive, so I'd definitely only recommend this one for small busted babes. Buy it now Best bra for at-home date night Dora Larsen stretch-tulle soft cup bra, £42

I love Dorsa Larsen for brightly coloured but grown up lingerie and think this lilac and pink bra would be perfect for an evening at home - I may not be allowed to go out for dinner, but changing into some sexier lingerie of an evening definitely makes me feel like I've accomplished something. Buy it now Best bra for sleep Bravissimo Racerback Sleep Bra, £21

This red lacy number looks elegant but is non-wired and non-padded, plus has soft, thick straps for comfort. Ideal if you've had enough of wearing your crop top and fancy wearing something a little more fancy. Buy it now Best everyday bralette H&M seamless ribbed bra, £12.99