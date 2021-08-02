Read up on the latest fitness advice, exercise programmes and workout trends sweeping the fitness world on Get The Gloss. With expert personal trainers on hand to guide you and great HIIT workouts to keep you moving, all you need for a kick-start is right here.
Fitness
Refine Search
Total results: 874
Fitness
I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs
27 April 2022 Amber Voller
Wellbeing
I took a freezing cold shower every day for a week and this is what happened
14 April 2022 Verity Clark
Fitness
The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!
28 March 2022 Jessica Morgan
Fitness
The best online spin classes to transform your living room into a cycling studio
17 December 2021 Melaine Macleod
Fitness
Recovery footwear has been declared 'life changing' by Oprah. Here’s what you need to know
13 December 2021 Verity Clark
Fitness
Bobble hats on, this wonderland workout will make you feel truly festive
3 December 2021 Melanie Macleod
Fitness
'I was furloughed from my sales job, now I skip for a living'
11 October 2021 Melanie Macleod
Fitness
5 ab exercise videos that definitely work – and the viral one that doesn't
15 September 2021 Melanie Macleod
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
13 September 2021 Jackie Lynch
If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.