10 ways to boost your metabolism

You may have inherited your mum’s sloth-like metabolism, but fear not, as there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that we can in fact trick and train our bodies into burning calories more efficiently.

1. Eat in the am

Eating a nutrient-rich breakfast shortly after getting out of bed quite literally wakes up your metabolism. Try porridge with almonds and berries, or a spinach and feta omelette with a slice of wholegrain toast to get your body going and keep you fuller for longer.

2. HIIT IT

“ High intensity interval training is a great time efficient means of boosting your metabolism that has the advantage over steady state cardio in preserving muscle tone”, says Personal Trainer Christina Howells . Using this strategy causes you to consume more oxygen and make your cell powerhouses, the mitochondria, work harder to burn energy. Not to mention HIIT training can be done pretty much anywhere .

3. Make a matcha

Nutritionist Karen Cummings-Palmer recommends a good dose of matcha green tea. “Not only is it a supercharged antioxidant rich drink (about 15 times more than regular green), but it’s also a massive metabolism booster.”

4. Aerobic amp-up

“Aerobic exercise may not build muscles, but it’s a sure fire way to boost the engine”, advises Christina. “At rest our metabolism is ticking over but if we rev up the cardiovascular system a notch, this is a super efficient means of burning calories and works to boost your metabolism for many hours after a workout.”

5. Apple cider vinegar

“My clients have great results with apple cider vinegar ,” says Karen, “a couple of tablespoons in warm water on an empty stomach about 30 minutes before dinner seems to do the job of both boosting the metabolism and curbing the appetite - so you'll burn a little faster and crave a little less.” It’s the ultimate win-win.

6. Individuality Is Key

“I believe in bio-individuality," states Karen. “We all have different needs but lot's of small meals throughout the day does not work for me. Whilst it’s a perfectly healthy way of eating, I find that my metabolism works most efficiently when it is fueled by three nutritious meals a day with plenty of time to digest in between. Think of the body as an engine, you burn more fuel my putting your foot down and releasing then by coasting for the entire journey - constant grazing is like coasting.”

7. Life Is A Gym

“Opportunities to work out are everywhere," says Karen, “and short sharp burst several times a day are not only great for your lifestyle (we can all spare 5 minutes 5 times a day), but fantastic for the metabolism.”

8. Friendly Fats and Gorgeous Greens

Karen advises that diets high in greens and good quality protein are better for almost everything, and certainly for the metabolism. Moreover good fats in fact tend to be the best fat burners , so embrace coconut oil, raw nuts and avocados to keep the metabolism fired up and ready to go.

9. Maximise Your Muscle

Personal trainer Christina advises that both strength training and bodyweight training are efficient means of building and maintaining muscle tissue, which is three times more metabolically active than fat - as a result you continue to burn fat, even when you sleeping! In fact, the average woman in her 30s who strength-trains 30 to 40 minutes twice a week for four months, will increase her resting metabolism by 100 calories a day. This means you're resetting your thermostat to keep running at that rate even on the days when you don't make it to the gym! Christina advises 3 sessions a week working all the major muscle groups.

10. Move More and Fidget

The person who can’t sit still burns more energy for sure – “don’t just rely on structured exercise” says Christina. “Extra movement requires energy, while sitting on your butt doesn’t!”

