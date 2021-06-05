4 balance challenges to help you live longer

Unless you’re a tightrope walker, a gymnast or a dancer, chances are that balancing on one leg is something you give much thought to. But according to research, improving your balance could help you live longer. If you can stand on one leg unsupported for ten seconds flamingo-style it's a sign that you could be in good health overall and have a longer healthspan. Sounds easy, but according to the research by Bristol Medical School on 1,702 people aged 51-75, 20 per cent of them failed the test and had a much higher chance of dying sooner.

When the researchers followed up after seven years, 17.5 per cent of those who failed the 'flamingo test' had died, compared to only 4.6 per cent of those who aced it. Those who failed tended to be older, overweight and have diabetes. The research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine , concluded that not being able to stand on one leg for ten seconds was associated with an 84 per cent increased risk of death during that time. It recommended that balance challenges such as this be included in health checks from now on.

Want to pass a balance test with flying colours? Read on for why being able to balance on one leg is so beneficial for health and four balance challenges to try.

Why is balance important?

Balance is something we all take for granted but if we don’t use it, we can lose it, cautions Dr Michael Mosley in his BBC podcast Just One Thing. “Balance enables us to move confidently, but your sense of balance deteriorates as you enter your 40s and 50s and can make you less physically confident,” Dr Mosley says.

Better balance means better posture and fewer injuries from falling, which according to the World Health Organisation is the second most common cause of accidental death worldwide.

“If people have poorer balance they tend not to live as long,” professor Dawn Skelton of Glasgow Caledonian University says. “It could be because they're falling, fracturing and dying earlier but it's probably more to do with the brain.”

If your brain is not doing well with regards to balance, it's probably not doing well for your organs or your cardiovascular system, so it's an overall marker of decline, says professor Skelton.

Improving your balance improves core strength, posture and coordination, meaning you're more likely to walk upright which will make you look younger, says Dr Mosley. Plus, research shows balance is a predictor of life expectancy. Another study showed a clear relationship between how long people in the 50s could stand on one leg with their eyes closed and whether they'd be alive 13 years later, he says.

How do we balance?

To stay upright our brain uses messages from the balance organs in our inner ear, along with messages from our eyes, muscles and joints, explains Dr Mosley. “Together they tell your brain where your body is in space which allows you to do multiple things at once, such as running and dribbling a basketball. As we get older and less active our muscles get weaker and our brains aren't as good as allowing us to balance,” he says.

Why are we getting worse at balancing?

As well as our ability to balance naturally declining from around 40, our sedentary lifestyles are also responsible for our loss of balance. “With each generation, we're a bit less active,” professor Dawn Skelton told Dr Mosley. “Balance requires you to be on your feet, but now we spend more time sitting on screens and balance is getting worse with each generation.

Can you improve your balance?

The good news is, it’s never too late to improve your balance, and it can improve quite quickly, says Dr Mosley, "you just have to challenge it.”

“It's never too late to improve your balance,” says Professor Skelton. “I’ve worked with 95-year-olds who couldn't get their toe off the floor to do a one-legged stand and three or four months later they can stand on one leg for up to 60 seconds.”

“If you can improve your balance it can make a big difference to stop you from falling and having hip fractures,” she continues. “We also know that activities that improve balance include dual tasking, which makes the brain work harder, so there's some suggestion that it helps cognition and slows the chance of dementia.”

How to do the flamingo balance test