3 sports leggings that work outside the gym

In the old days, gym wear was black, often faded and worn to sweat in only. Today however, the choice of gym wear is so darn good, so darn sexy, and the fabrics so beautiful to touch, that you can wear them to Body Pump or Ten Pilates then add a pair of heels and slink on out to dinner afterwards.

When it comes to sportswear , the best investment you can make (after a good sports bra ) is a great pair of stylish leggings (if bootcuts still feature in your wardrobe, you need to start a bonfire in your garden and burn them at the stake immediately). They may be more expensive, but the new multi-tasking leggings hold in your stomach, cover your muffin top, enhance your bottom and make cellulite a thing of the past. Moreover they are more flattering for everyone than a pair of baggy joggers ever were.

Here are my favourite investment leggings that cross the line between your workout and your fashion wardrobe.

Hey Jo! Cassini Leggings in Liquorice