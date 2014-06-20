5 easy ways to stay fit and healthy this festival season

Despite the lure of fast food and the odd alcoholic beverage this festival season , new stats from Fitness First reveal that party goers can burn over 3,000 calories from dancing alone.

Incentive enough to throw your inhibitions to one side and throw some seriously questionable moves instead, the survey showed that on average festival attendees will spend around 8 hours dancing a day – adding up to a staggering 1,080,000 hours in total.

Women stand to burn off 2,400 calories per day on average as a result and men slightly more at 3,086, proving that festivals needn’t mean a healthy lifestyle write-off. Building on the findings, Fitness First have devised 5 easy ways to keep energy and stamina levels up and junk food levels down to make sure we can have a good time in the healthiest way possible.

Whether you’re headed for a weekender such as Glastonbury or a day long option like Wireless, make sure you read this go-to guide to make the most of your festival experience.

SMART SNACKS

“Queues can be long and food can be expensive so adding a few healthy snacks into your backpack is a win win situation. Fruit, rice cakes, dried fruit, organic granola and seeds are all great ways of keeping energy levels high and hunger at bay, meaning more time holding your front of stage space watching your favourite bands.”

STAY HYDRATED

“Of course you’re going to want to enjoy your favourite tipple when watching a band but keeping a bottle of water on you means that you can just take a sip between bar visits or every time you’re having a bit of an alcohol break. It also helps to ease any severe hangovers the next morning. “

VITAMIN FIX

“Just because you’re at a festival doesn’t mean you have to neglect your vital vitamins. Festivals are full of places to purchase organic fruit topped frozen yoghurt, juice bars and smoothies which are the perfect places to keep you topped up.”

FOOD FOR FUEL

“Whilst it’s tempting to grab the nearest burger, processed meats and carb loading will only keep you full for so long, meaning spending more money and having less energy to dance. Choose a breakfast with complex carbs and slow release energy like porridge and berries or a wholemeal bagel. For lunch, iron rich foods provide long lasting energy such as a steak sandwich or pulses such as humous and couscous.“

MOSH PIT MANAGEMENT

“Get dancing: The most fun part of being at a festival and one of the best ways to burn fat and tone muscles. But fear not if you’re not that skilled, moshing arguably requires the least amount of skill, but it uses a ton of energy; there are between 400-750 calories burned moshing so dance away!”