5 exercises you can do while watching TV

Previous studies have estimated that we spend a shocking nine years of our lives in front of the TV, and while we strongly believe that extending your arm to reach out for sugary snacks should qualify as exercise, it unfortunately doesn’t.

So, we turned to Tegan Haining of Bodyism for exercise techniques that can be done while we catch up on our favourite shows. Watching TV has never been better for your health...

1.The leg raise

Side leg raises with a green mini-band, £12 are a great exercise to do in front of the TV, especially if you don't have much space to move in. With the band around your ankles, lie on your side, point your toes up towards your chest and raise your leg 15 times in a slow and steady rhythm. To make it harder add in 15 pulses at the end.

2. Plank with leg raises

These are great for toning your abs especially your TVA (transversus abdominis muscle) which helps pull your belly in nice and flat. Come into a plank position and alternate lifting each leg and holding for 15 seconds.

3. Flowing push-ups

Begin in a downward dog position or if this is too hard, start on your knees. Bend your elbows and dip your chin towards the floor and flow through into an upward dog position or until your arms are straight. Perform 10-15 reps. These are great for improving upper body strength if you can't do regular push-ups, and toning the back of the arms.

4. Star side plank

Begin in a side plank and lift your top leg to make a star shape - super exercise for toning your obliques. If this is too hard then simply hold the side plank for 30 seconds on each side with both legs down.

5. High knees

Standing in front of the TV, run on the spot for 20 seconds lifting your knees to hip height each time. Rest for 10 seconds. Repeat this circuit 8 times for 4 minutes of intense cardio to boost your metabolism & encourage fat burning.