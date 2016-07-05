5 fat-busting, fitness-boosting power exercises you have to try

When it comes to staying fit, the demands of modern life usually make for the highest of hurdles to overcome. We need fitness that fits our schedules, and that’s where high intensity interval training, otherwise known as HIIT and That Girl London come in. Founders, personal trainer Christina Howells and technical fashion designer Charli Cohen are big advocates of the training technique and aim to help women feel their best from the inside out with their online fitness hub. Their new That Girl Method, has HIIT as its heart and comprises of a series of highly effective workouts and targeted nutrition plans to make for time effective fitness inspiration for those short on time. Here, That Girl London provides its exclusive Get The Gloss at-home 5-move HIIT plan. “This workout comprises of high intensity interval training but in a different format where the moves have been ‘stacked’ to push you to your limits,” explains Christina. “With each round you increase the amount of effort but not the rest time. “The workout has been designed to give your metabolism a boost while maintaining lean muscle mass. Since muscle maintenance needs more energy than fat maintenance, you will burn more calories with activity and at rest.” Shot exclusively for Get the Gloss on location in Morocco wearing That Girl’s go-to - head–to-toe Charli Cohen , here's their 5 step fat-busting workout to help take your fitness goals to the next level. How to do it Do exercise 1 for 30 seconds; rest for 20 seconds;

Do exercises 1 and 2 for 30 seconds each; rest for 20 seconds;

Do exercises 1, 2 and 3 for 30 seconds each; rest for 20 seconds;

Do exercises 1, 2, 3, and 4 for 30 seconds each; rest for 20 seconds;

Do exercises 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 for 30 seconds each; rest for 1 minute (up to 2 minutes if needed) before repeating one more round;

Of course if you find this tough then increase the rest to 30 seconds; or to make the circuit harder, decrease to 10 seconds. Exercise 1: Travelling booty squats

Why she does it For a strong butt, great legs and hip mobility, you need to squat. We added a little co-ordination challenge into this one too. Repeat as far as you can go in one direction and then travel back the way you came. Position Feet are flat on the floor, and a little wider than hip width with toes slightly turned outwards. Your arms are by your sides. Action With a straight spine, hinge at your hips to sit your butt back and downwards until your hips lower just below your knees as you reach your arms forwards. Pulse in the squat for 2 counts and as you return to standing, take a half turn to face the other direction. Top tip As you squat, you really want to root down through your heels to send the work into your butt while keeping your chest lifted and gaze forwards. MORE GLOSS: Do you have a ‘worry waist?’ Exercise 2: Leaping press-up

Why she does it This dynamic exercise works the whole body - quality over speed please. Position Come to all fours and extend you hips back towards your heels allowing the knees to fall open while your heels hover off the floor. Your arms are extended in front of you with fingertips touching the ground. Focus your gaze on the ground in front of you, setting your attention on where your hands will land. Action Reach the arms back as you spring your body forwards landing in a full plank position with wrists in line with your shoulders. Keeping the body under tension*, lower yourself into a press-up and return to full plank position before springing your feet to your hands. You can modify the move by dropping the knees to the floor to perform the press-up. Travel as far as you can in one direction and then turn around and return. Top tip *Total body tension: in plank and full press-up - focus on straightening the legs by drawing the knee caps upwards engaging the front of the thighs while statically focusing on pulling the inner thighs together and squeezing the butt. Now take your mind to engaging your abdominals, keeping the spine straight. Exercise 3: Squat kicks

Why she does it This one may be low impact, but it will still get your heart rate up while working your butt and legs. Position Feet are flat on the floor and a little wider than hip width apart, with toes slightly turned outwards. Your hands are clasped in front of your chest. Action With a straight spine, hinge at your hips to sit your butt back and downwards until your hips lower just below your knees - your weight is in your heels. Immediately return to standing kicking the right leg out to the side, a little above hip level if you can. Repeat on the left side. Top tip I like to keep my hands clasped so I really work on balance and focus on my legs. MORE GLOSS: Joe Wicks' HIIT list Exercise 4: GI touch downs and touch jumps

Why she does it It’s a calorie killer. Position Stand with your feet hip width apart, arms by your sides, abdominals engaged and gaze forwards. Action Keeping a straight spine and gaze forwards, hinge your hips down and back until your right fingertips touch the floor, (do not reach for the floor but rather, lower the hips until your hand naturally touches the floor). Pause briefly at the bottom before exploding upwards through your lower body, bringing your knees towards your chest. Use your arms for momentum. Land on the midfoot, rolling back into the heels as you push your hips back and down to absorb the shock. Exercise 5: Tuck jump lunges