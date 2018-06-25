5 no-equipment workouts actually worth doing when you’re on holiday

If you’ve got into a solid fitness routine in place, going away for a couple of weeks can throw things off a fair bit. This is especially the case if there isn’t a gym or if jet lag has got in the way of a good night’s sleep. However, thanks to YouTube and Instagram, finding a workout that fits into your schedule and time zone has never been easier.
Some of the web’s biggest fitness stars are regularly uploading trip and hotel room-friendly routines to provide ample inspiration when you’re travelling. And to save you some suitcase space, they’re also equipment-free too. Masterclasses in how to workout in small spaces , all you need is a bottle of water and WIFI access.
From low to high impact, 6 to 30 minutes, these are the ones that we’ll be pressing play on this summer.
16-minute hotel HIIT workout from The Body Coach
Worried about disturbing your fellow holidaymakers downstairs? Then this low impact 16-minute workout is for you. Starring a barefoot Body Coach to keep noise to a minimum, it comprises of two circuits of eight exercises (ranging from lunges to squats and mountain climbers), each made up of 40 seconds work and 20 seconds of rest. It’s challenging but effective and will definitely get your heart racing.
12 lower back and hip openers and stretches with Jeanette Jenkins
If plane rides often leave you a little ‘jet-legged,’ this sequence of lengthening stretches from celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins will help limber you up. Great if you have tight hips or stiff hamstrings, it’s designed to boost energy and flexibility to ensure your holiday starts off on the right foot. Jeanette recommends taking six to 10 deep breaths or longer for each pose extending to one to three minutes if it feels especially good.
30-minute no-equipment barre sculpting workout from Popsugar Fitness
Described as, “Like barre but better” by instructor, Barre Belle creator Marnie Alton, this full body 30-minute workout is designed to help you stretch, sculpt and sweat. Featuring both high and low impact options, it suits a wide range of fitness levels.
Shona Vertue’s holiday no-equipment bodyweight workout
If you’re looking for something faster-paced and higher impact, save this HIIT workout to your Instagram bookmarks. Created to get your heart pumping and to tone arms, legs, abs and booty, the advanced bodyweight exercises featured are tough but extremely engaging. Shona recommends aiming for 45 seconds on, 15 seconds off for each move, and five sets in total. Her YouTube channel is also great for finding a range of different yoga workouts too.
6-minute abs with Tom Daley
Created as part of his 6-minute summer series, this waist-whittling workout provides a valuable insight into the secrets behind the Olympic medalist’s washboard abs. Each move is made up of 30 seconds hard work and 10 seconds rest to target upper and lower abs, obliques and love handles - great either done on its own or in addition to one of the HIIT workouts above.
