5 no-equipment workouts actually worth doing when you’re on holiday

If you’ve got into a solid fitness routine in place, going away for a couple of weeks can throw things off a fair bit. This is especially the case if there isn’t a gym or if jet lag has got in the way of a good night’s sleep. However, thanks to YouTube and Instagram, finding a workout that fits into your schedule and time zone has never been easier.

Some of the web’s biggest fitness stars are regularly uploading trip and hotel room-friendly routines to provide ample inspiration when you’re travelling. And to save you some suitcase space, they’re also equipment-free too. Masterclasses in how to workout in small spaces , all you need is a bottle of water and WIFI access.

From low to high impact, 6 to 30 minutes, these are the ones that we’ll be pressing play on this summer.

16-minute hotel HIIT workout from The Body Coach