5 top-to-toe toning moves for when you’re too tired to exercise

Thanks to long commutes and even longer days, it’s no wonder fitting fitness into our lives is becoming harder to do. Ideally we want our workouts to be simple but effective, with enough variety to keep us interested in the long run. Thankfully, this is where That Girl Method comes in. Created by personal trainer Christina Howells and technical fashion designer Charli Cohen , their system appeals to the most time-short of women. Including Aurelie – a helicopter pilot and advocate of the Method who had previously been disillusioned by workout plans. “They were simply too boring or consisted of endless hours on the treadmill or cross trainer which seemed pointless to me,” she comments. After trying That Girl Method though, things changed: “I loved the feeling after exercising and started to miss that feeling if I didn’t exercise for a few days. The plan was easy to fit into my lifestyle as anyone can make time for 30 minutes. Then, when I started to see results I became more motivated to do more and keep going.” “With time limits as a factor, efficiency was key in designing Aurelie’s workouts,” says Christina. “Her training routine comprised of a 30-minute circuit consisting of either bodyweight or resistance training combined with short cardiovascular bursts. Moving quickly through total body movements kept her heart rate up throughout the session, burning calories and toning in the most efficient way possible. “The plan also included steady state cardio 3 times a week consisting of a 45-minute power walk, which fitted best into Aurelie’s lifestyle and exercise preferences. Each week she took 1-2 days off but never more than this.” Sound interesting? Here, Christina guides you through the first part of Aurelia’s circuit to get a taste of how That Girl (and Aurelie – starring in the GIFs) trains. Duration Perform each exercise for 60 seconds with 30 seconds rest between each move and 1 minute between each full circuit. Move through the circuit 3 times. Exercise 1: Plank swims

Why she does it This is a dynamic exercise that targets the hamstrings, core and shoulders. Position Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, spine straight and gaze forwards. Action Bend your knees to place your hands on the floor in front of you engaging your abdominals as you walk your hands out, coming into one straight line and keeping your back straight. Now keeping your hips still, circle the right arm forwards followed by the left arm. Walk the hands back towards the feet softening the knees and return to standing. Hot tip If you struggle to keep the hips still, then widen your stance for more stability. Exercise 2: Sprinters

Why she does it For a cardio boost that's simple to fit into any programme. Position Stand on the balls of your feet, head and body tilted slightly forwards. Arms are bent at a 90 degree angle tucked close to the body. Action Spring from your toes and bring alternate knees just below hip level. Keep the core strong throughout the move. As you swing the arms, focus on pushing the elbows back - your hands remaining above the waistline. Top tip Work on increasing your speed as you perfect the move. Exercise 3: Gliding lunges

Why she does it It works the entire leg musculature while also incorporating balance, co-ordination and flexibility. How she does it 30 secs on each leg. Position Stand with your feet together and arms by your side. Action Step the right leg out to the side bending the right knee at a 90 degree angle as you sit the hips backwards. The left leg remains straight with the heel firmly on the floor. The left arm reaches towards the floor as you stretch the right arm up and back. Return the right leg back towards the starting position lifting the knee up towards the chest as you balance momentarily on the left leg before repeating the move. Hot tip Keep your weight through the heels to activate the glutes and ensure you are bending at the hip into the lunge position (rather than just reaching with the arm). Chest remains lifted throughout. Exercise 4: Side step touchdowns

Why she does it For a cardio boost and to work on co-ordination and balance. Position Stand with your feet together and arms by your side. Action Take two fast side-steps to the right and on your third step bend the right knee at a 90 degree angle while keeping the left leg straight and reach the left hand towards the floor. Repeat the move from right to left. Top tip Ensure you are bending at the hip into the lateral lunge position rather than just reaching with the hand. Exercise 5: Alternate leg drops