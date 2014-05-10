6 sportswear essentials to take you from gym to brunch

Want to fit in a quick workout, but got plans with friends afterwards? No need to stuff your gym bag with more clothes than you can carry, because thanks to the great selection of versatile sportswear out right now, there’s no reason why you can’t workout hard and play hard at the same time. Ideal for taking you from body pump to brunch, Pilates to pudding, there’s something for every style, budget and taste meaning you can go from gym to restaurant without worrying about changing outfits. Here are our favourite fitness and fashion-friendly sportswear picks, to make sure you still maintain an active social life throughout Project Bikini and beyond. LIJA Off-duty Pullover, £60

Buy online The best way to cover up the evidence, (read: sweat stains) of a hardcore gym session? Layers. Lots and lots of layers. This super soft pullover provides just the solution and scores bonus points for providing a modern, fashionable way of covering up our wobbly bits, if we haven’t quite reached our weight loss goals just yet... H&M Tennis Dress £19.99

Buy online Not played tennis before? After seeing this, we’re definitely considering taking it up. Quick-dry and lightweight with just the right pop of colour to draw attention to our hopefully slimmer-looking waistlines; it’s the feminine touch to our fitness wardrobes that’ll see us from practice to Pimms during Wimbledon. Sweaty Betty Carya ¾ Yoga Pants, £60

Buy online From Downward Dog to dessert, these wonderfully comfortable harem capris give just the right amount of give and elasticity to allow ease of movement both during and after our yoga classes. Loose-fitting but secure enough to make sure they don't fall down, its unrestricting-fit and Ï‹ber-flattering grey marl print will ensure you feel perfectly Zen, well after your workout’s over. Stella McCartney for Adidas Run Performance Hoodie, £95

Buy onli ne The ultimate spinning to street jacket sure to garner longing looks no matter where you go, this addition to the humongously successful designer collaboration is certain to make its way into your regular weekend wardrobe in no time. It also boasts clever Climalite technology, using fabrics that allow heat and sweat to be swept away with ease to make sure you don’t feel the burn too much following a heavy gym session... Lucas Hugh Prism Shard Leggings, £225

Buy online Yep, these aptly named leggings might well break the bank, but if you’re on the hunt for a pair that’s built for literally any purpose, we’ve found your match. With structural panels to enhance and flatter, concealed pockets to pack headphones or lipstick, plus extra support at the waist and hip to nicely tuck everything in, they’re leggings at their most luxurious. Nike Free 4.0 Flyknit, £110