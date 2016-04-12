7 health books (and reviews) you need to read

7 / 8

The Healthy Life by Jessica Sepel

“If you’re looking to overhaul your diet or perhaps are already a clean eater who wants to learn some new recipes, this book is for you. Written by Jessica Sepel, she begins by explaining that she essentially used to have an eating disorder - dieting, restricting herself and then bingeing. Now a nutritionist, she's very clear that the book is not about a diet, it's about eating well for both body and mind - weight loss is just a natural result of eating well if you need to lose a few pounds. It's also very thorough, more so than most!

“She limits or completely avoids gluten, dairy and refined sugar in her recipes, as well as limiting fructose. I'm not convinced that telling all readers to cut these out is wise - obviously we know refined sugar is one to cut out but the jury is still out a little on gluten and dairy. However, the food plans are undoubtedly healthy - every main meal contains a complex carb, protein, a good fat and plenty of greens. She also suggests three main meals plus two snacks per day.

“Skill-wise, it's not that easy - I'd say beginners would struggle as it's very restrictive in terms of what you're cutting out, even if a lot of the info makes sense and the recipes are tasty enough to ensure you don't feel you're missing out. However, it's all unprocessed, good wholesome foods, which can be done without spending a fortune. It's full of really useful, factual information, covering everything from healthy digestion, feeling good mentally and the link between food and skin. The book is presented beautifully too, which always helps!”

Reviewer: JJ

£30.02. Buy online .