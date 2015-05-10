7 ways to boost your mind and body this summer with Get The Box
There’s no single formula for health, happiness and the body you’ve always dreamed of; wellness is the sum of many parts, but as ever we’re here to make the equation easier and as interesting as possible. Good health isn’t a hardship (as our Project Bikini guide and experts prove). It’s about having an appetite for activity and adventure, not to mention great food. Embrace all of the above and supplement your mind and body for summer with our tight edit of seven body boosters- each one has been chosen especially to revive your mojo for the months ahead. Click through for a day in the life of a ‘Get The Box’ convert…
8am: Chia Co Oats+Chia
Porridge in summer? When your bowl’s bursting with mixed berries, virgin coconut oil and fatty-acid rich chia seeds, it’s a definite ‘do’. Chia Co Oats+Chia would have Oliver Twist coming back for more every time thanks to its low GI sweetness and moreish creaminess, but you actually won’t need to seeing as it’s so satiating and sustaining. Packed with skin, brain and muscle enhancing omega-3s, belly flattening fibre and appetite regulating protein, it’s got a lot more going on than your average bowl of gruel. Just add hot water and chow down, but do consider topping it with a spoonful of the following...
8.05am: Aduna Baobab Powder
How do you like your eggs in the morning? With a side of sunny baobab powder will become your default response after trying this energising, sherbert-like superfood. The powdered fruit of the baobab tree has one of the highest antioxidant capacities of any other fruit, which means that you’re getting a huge hit of anti-ageing, skin-smoothing goodness from the get-go. Vitamin C, calcium, potassium and thiamin energise you for the day ahead, banishing grogginess and fatigue and strengthening your immune system while they’re at it. Not only does a dose of baobab sustain your mental and physical wellbeing, but it’s also environmentally and socially sustainable too, as the organic harvests support 8-10 million rural households across Africa. There’s not many breakfast boosters that can boast that. Whisk into a smoothie, stir into your Chia Co Oats+Chia or blend with yogurt before going forth and conquering your to-do list.
9am: Udo’s Choice Super 8 Microbiotics
Post-breakfast is the perfect time to introduce 42 billion active bacteria into your system. Bear with us; they’re very friendly. Gut health may not be the sexiest topic, but it’s as vital to our overall wellbeing as it is to our waistlines. If bad bacteria reigns, it’s not just our digestive system that’s thrown out of kilter; our immune system and uptake of nutrients can really suffer too. Just a capsule of Super 8 a day introduces eight strains of beneficial bacteria into your gut (your average ‘good bacteria’ yogurt drink has three, max). In a war of good vs. evil, Super 8 is indeed quite the superhero- you should feel sprightly as soon as your advantageous intestinal flora is flourishing.
1pm: Chia Co Shots
Chia yourself up (sorry) come lunchtime with a shot or two of chia seeds sprinkled over your Project Bikini soup or salad. Lacing your lunch with antioxidants, omega-3s, extra protein and fibre is always going to be a good idea, and not only do these tiny seeds of wonder keep you regular, but their fatty acid content also keeps joints and your heart healthy. They look a bit like caviar, and they’re worth as much in our book.
2pm: Pukka Matcha Tea
Hold the espresso- you’ll get a better post-lunch buzz from a matcha brew. Organic whole leaf green tea blended with top quality powdered matcha tea leaves, a steaming mug of matcha puts most beverage equivalents in the corner when it comes to antioxidant content, energy boosting potential and metabolic benefits. You’ll reap the benefits of improved focus and concentration with every sip, minus the edginess associated with your usual cup of coffee. The Japanese monks who’ve been drinking this for circa 1000 years are clearly onto something.
4pm: Rude Health The Beetroot Bar
If you need a little extra fuel in the tank to power you through an evening workout, veg on veg, or more specifically, this satisfyingly squishy snack. Your custard cream cravings will diminish in the face of this bright and bold beetroot bar, and nutritionally it runs rings around the biscuit tin. Along with antioxidant, iron and folate rich beetroot, the bar also squidges in dates, almonds and sunflower seeds to keep your skin healthy and hunger pangs at bay. Not only is it gluten-free, wheat-free and made without refined sugars, it’s also the proud recipient of a Good Taste award (*applauds* *eats it*).
9pm: Better You Magnesium Oil Original Spray
It’s wind down time, but if you’re struggling to settle down, limping around due to a particularly arduous exercise session or simply feeling drained, a spritz or ten of magnesium will soothe and ease tension. Clinical trials have shown that cellular magnesium levels are especially elevated when absorbed through the skin; this 100% natural magnesium chloride spray sinks in quickly to replace magnesium lost by stress, sweating it out in the gym and rushing around after the kids/boss/dog. This marvellous mineral also bumps up your bone health by encouraging the body to absorb calcium. Relaxing, restorative and recommended for almost everybody, this should be your chill out liquid of choice at the end of a long day (put the wine down).
