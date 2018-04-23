8 easy moves to get rid of tension knots

Most of you will have heard of the term ‘knot’, and if you’ve ever had a massage you will have experienced the pain associated with knots. Think of your muscles as a collection of tiny ropes. Overuse of these ropes often leads to the development of a knot. These knots, or ‘trigger points’, can restrict movement and blood flow, eventually leading to further pain and dysfunctional movement patterns.



The pain from these trigger points can be both local and also referred (felt elsewhere within the body). If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, ask your friend to squeeze the top of your shoulders (also known as the trapezius); very often the pain will spread right up into the head, even behind the eye. Or put an elbow in your gluteus medius (a true friend will always be willing to get close to your butt like that); you may feel a strong pain in the butt, but it may also refer downwards into the leg, or into your back.



Very often when you have this knot-like tension within the body, you will feel as though you want to stretch it out. However, imagine trying to release a knot from a rope by stretching and pulling at its two ends. It certainly won’t unravel it and, in fact, it could exacerbate it further. This means that you cannot outstretch tension. Even the most flexible person you know will have these trigger points around the body, and they can’t be stretched into freedom. Through a series of weekly self-myofascial and trigger point release sessions (kind of like giving yourself a massage), you will very soon realise how delicious movement is supposed to feel. These practices will improve your capability to move through workouts by having the mobility to sit deeper in your squats, lunges and dead lifts, facilitating better potential for hypertrophy as well as helping you to live in a pain-free body.

MOBILITY SEQUENCE

This sequence will help you find the knots within the body that are preventing you from moving efficiently. You’re going to press into some of the hard tissue that forms in and around the knots using a mobility ball. It’s going to hit some sore points, but persist – to increase flexibility you need to release tightness. Take a minimum of five breaths for each body part.

Feet