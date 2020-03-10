9 ways you can tell your activewear is designed by a woman

If you've ever looked at your gym kit and wished it could give you more, USA PRO’s new ‘Designed By Women For Women’ ethos is exactly what you've been waiting for. Activewear is a key part of your fitness regime and the gear you wear has to not only slay style-wise but be high-performance and have your back come sweat or squat. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the design team at USA PRO have emphasised the importance that the garments hang right and sit right, allowing you to go full throttle in your workout. “Our sports enthusiast female team are encouraged to try on all of our products so we can ensure they are the best standard,” says USA PRO's head of design. “Each season we put a lot of thought what our customer is missing from her daily wardrobe and how we can improve our designs to cater to her needs and body.” "Our carefully considered prints are designed in our London studio to empower women during their workout, through their flattering aesthetic and trend-driven designs. We offer a wide range of prints to suit every woman’s personality, from wardrobe staples like our monochrome ditsy prints to our bold stand-out florals."

It's not all about aesthetics though; from smart fabric technologies to easy-to-understand support tiers that help you determine the perfect bra for your workout - no detail has been overlooked. Available in sizes 4 to 20, USA PRO activewear is made from a number of eco-conscious materials ranging from recycled polyester to Cupro a plant-based fibre, all in a bid to be kinder to the environment. Here are some of the female-friendly features you can expect to find: Squat-proof leggings that don't reveal your underwear





There are few gym nightmares worse than the whole of your yoga class seeing your knickers through your leggings in downward-facing dog. We know, first world problem, but it makes all the difference that USA Pro’s leggings are 100 per cent opaque with a compacted fabric to support ultimate coverage - wear those granny knickers if you want, nobody will ever know. Try the Poly Tight in Purple Print , £10. Leggings that stretch in all directions



On the subject of squatting, we all know just a standard squat doesn’t quite cut it. If you want those peachy glutes then you’ll need to put in the work; from sumo squats, to split squats, lateral squats and so on - meaning you need leggings that stretch in every way you need them to. There’s nothing more tiresome than your leggings falling down so USA PRO has introduced a four-way stretch fabric, allowing you to squat to your heart's content. Try the Three Quarter Leggings , £19

Tops with a built-in bra



If you’re confident enough to work out in just leggings and crop top you won’t want to ruin the look with a sports bra under your crop. Luckily USA Pro’s new tops have a built-in bra for support and comfort. Try the Medium Sports Bra, £13 Sleeves with thumbholes

Thumbholes have the nifty effect of adding length to your sleeves and thereby the appearance of your arms, creating an elongated silhouette. Ideal for outdoor running mid-winter, they’ll also add that little extra warmth to your outdoor workout. Try the Cut Out Zip Top, £30 Loose fit when you want it



Sometimes you're simply not in the mood for wearing a skintight top (Hotpod Yoga, for example, or maybe when on your period) so it's great that the collection has a range of loose-fit styles for extra comfort on those days. Try the loose tank top, £8.50 Leggings with side pockets



While it’s always preferable for your gym class to be screen-free time, sometimes you need to take your phone onto the gym floor with you, especially if you like to listen to that motivating workout playlist you just put together on Spotify. The ladies at USA Pro have thought of that, with leggings with side pockets for storing your phone - or your barcode if you’re a Park Runner. Try the Three Quarter Length Leggings, £19

Leggings that are reversible



Reversible leggings can be a game-changer. You’ve got two leggings for the price of one - because sometimes you're in the market for a jazzy print, and other days you want to hide at the back of legs bums and tums in a discreet pair of pants that will stop the instructor from spotting you. It also means you need fewer pairs - there are reversible bras in the collection too. Try the Reversible Leggings, £30 Seam-free leggings

Not only does seam-free make them comfier it means they’re more flexible (good for the yogis) plus seam-free makes leggings look a bit less like sportswear - perfect if you’re a straight-from-the-gym-to-brunch kind of person - so seam-free is the way to go. "Our seamless leggings have been designed with super flattering contour panels and a high waisted fit," says USA Pro's head of design. "The fabric across the whole seamless ranges has a new ultra-soft finish on a super-flex fabric allowing for free movement in all workouts." Try the Seamless Tights, £16 Sweat-wicking fabrics