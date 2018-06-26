A beginner’s guide to how to exercise during the menopause

We all want to be the best version of ourselves that we possibly can. For some, when we hit menopause it can be tough. I found it tough. When I was 46 menopause hit me like a freight train. I was not in the best physical shape at the time because I was recovering from shoulder surgery and a car accident - both events were life-changing. I had been in the health and fitness industry for over 20 years, but the magic wand had stopped working!

I suffered with panic attacks, sleepless nights, anxiety, painful joints and severe fatigue, which is why I started writing my blog to help women and stop them from suffering as I did. I knew that if I took small steps every day then I would start to feel better. My studio is at London Bridge; I would get off at Borough tube station for two reasons. One, it is further away from my studio and two, there are 102 stairs at Borough station. Each day I would slowly walk up the 102 steps and then take the longer walk to my studio. I was so physically and mentally fatigued, but over time those steps were not my enemy and my slow stroll became faster.

We are at higher risk of heart disease when we reach menopause, so becoming breathless is a must. Guidelines suggest becoming breathless three times per week for 30-40 minutes. This can be broken down into smaller segments, just like my stairs at Borough and my walk to my studio. Exercise will not only give you energy, but confidence, putting you in a much stronger mindset to carry it on.

Once I had been doing my steps over a few weeks, I started to incorporate a few other things that I knew I had to cover for my bone health . Here’s my beginner’s fitness plan that’s perfect to do in menopause.

The menopause fitness plan

Always warm up by walking around first, and do get the OK from your GP before you start.

Do this circuit three times per week, with two or three sets of 8-12 reps.

Use the heaviest band you can find. Do them in a circuit and it won’t take long; these can be done every other day such as Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but walking you can do every day!

1) Jumping up and down – great for not only heart health, but will protect your hips and lower spine from osteoporosis. Start with just a few if you feel your pelvic floors are compromised.

2) Seated row – see photo – this will protect your upper spine from osteoporosis