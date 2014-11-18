A Mediterranean diet is the key to a long and healthy life

Elizabeth Bennett18 November 2014
New report suggests that a Mediterranean approach to eating could solve the obesity problem

A new study from the Postgraduate Medical Journal (PMJ) reports that a Mediterranean diet could assist weight loss and prevent disease.

Eating a diet abundant in vegetables, fresh fruit and wholegrain cereals combined with poultry, fish and nuts could be the answer to reducing the risk of both heart attacks and strokes. Criticising the weight-loss industry and fad diets the report argues that a diet containing large amounts of good fats may be better than low-fat diets for sustained weight loss.

The lead doctor for the study, cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, explained that the scientific evidence is overwhelming and that within a matter of months of switching to the traditional Mediterranean diet health can be improved.

