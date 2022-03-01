A morning of fun, food and fitness: The Project Bikini press launch

24 April 2015
gtg-project-bikini-event-write-up-main

The who's who of the health and fitness industry gathered at Shoreditch house to find out a little more about our exciting Project Bikini launch...

Ahead of our exciting Project Bikini Guide launch taking place this Monday 27th, yesterday the Glossy Posse team invited a select few from the health and beauty industry to take a sneak preview at what’s in store.

Indeed, wellness aficionados including editors from Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan, Womens Fitness and Hemsley and Hemsley joined us at Shoreditch House for a morning of fun, food and fitness, and to discover a little more about what this exciting new guide means for us.

To start, Nike trainer Joslyn Thompson-Rule put us through our paces with her ultimate 45 minute workout that involved a range of challenging (read: multiple burpees) and dynamic moves that work to tone and hone the body to perfection. To follow, the group feasted on delicious bowls of mixed nut porridge and replenishing smoothies crafted by top Chef Nina Parker and Nutritional Therapist Zoe Stirling, while our Editor-in-Chief explained a little more about our positive mantra behind Project Bikini.

With 70 pages of expert tips on nutrition, fitness, wellbeing and positivity, it’s a hot, happy and healthy unveiling that’s definitely not to be missed. Stay tuned for the release this Monday!



