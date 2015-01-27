A new way to workout: 1Rebel opens in London

27 January 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-rebel-main

The team that founded Fitness First launches stylish new pay-as-you-go fitness destination


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

At 1Rebel , the workout timetable may be simple (only two classes are offered), but the classes are far from it. Specialising in high intensity workouts, 1Rebel’s two city-based studios suit the time-poor Londoner looking to see maximum results in minimum time.

If you sign up for ‘Rebel Ride’, you can expect an intense cycling class with the added challenge of bands and weights. Whereas if you opt for ‘Rebel Reshape’, you will be treated to a tough combo of treadmill sprints mixed with resistance exercises, which use the ‘Rebel Box’ (a bespoke workout platform created exclusively for the 1R team).

The focus is on making the exercise as inspiring as it is challenging (the experience could be likened more to a club night than a trip to your local leisure centre), and they pride themselves on the quality of the music, high tech lighting and super sleek interiors.

At 1Rebel the experience doesn’t stop at the workout. Enter the spacious changing rooms and you will find oversized showers, complimentary tri-temperature towels and dedicated vanity areas stuffed with premium skincare products. Plus, post-workout you can refuel at the  Roots & Bulbs  cold-pressed juice bar.

And the best news? 1Rebel are offering all GTG readers a free complimentary first class - simply book in for your first and try the class for free. What are you waiting for?



You may also like

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020
10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts
The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe
Tess Ward's pumpkin, feta and honey muffin recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Aula Pillow, £135
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Classic Football Shirts It’s Coming Home Football Scarf, £15
Australian Gold Sunscreen Sun Lotion With Bronzer SPF 50, £16
Oversized rib-knit jumper, £24.99
Topshop zebra print midi skirt, £38

More Gloss

Health
Too much rosé in the pub garden? Here's how doctors tackle a hangover
Fitness
Move over Crossfit – why fitness fanatics are now obsessed with Hyrox
Beauty
Is your mascara bad for your eyes?
Health
Tess Daly is into mouth taping for better sleep - but would you try it?
Nutrition
I always eat apple pips – will I get cyanide poisoning?
Victoria Woodhall
Nutrition
I’m a GP and healthy cook and these 10 foods always are always in my supermarket basket
Health
Hollywood’s favourite detox retreat has opened its first European outpost. Guess who was first in the queue to check in?
Health
Elle Macpherson: how I achieve balance in a busy world
Elle Macpherson
Explore More