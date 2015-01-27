A new way to workout: 1Rebel opens in London

If you sign up for ‘Rebel Ride’, you can expect an intense cycling class with the added challenge of bands and weights. Whereas if you opt for ‘Rebel Reshape’, you will be treated to a tough combo of treadmill sprints mixed with resistance exercises, which use the ‘Rebel Box’ (a bespoke workout platform created exclusively for the 1R team).

At 1Rebel , the workout timetable may be simple (only two classes are offered), but the classes are far from it. Specialising in high intensity workouts, 1Rebel’s two city-based studios suit the time-poor Londoner looking to see maximum results in minimum time.

The focus is on making the exercise as inspiring as it is challenging (the experience could be likened more to a club night than a trip to your local leisure centre), and they pride themselves on the quality of the music, high tech lighting and super sleek interiors.

At 1Rebel the experience doesn’t stop at the workout. Enter the spacious changing rooms and you will find oversized showers, complimentary tri-temperature towels and dedicated vanity areas stuffed with premium skincare products. Plus, post-workout you can refuel at the Roots & Bulbs cold-pressed juice bar.

