A post-workout juice from Rosemary Ferguson

Rosemary Ferguson’s aptly named new book, ‘Juice’ is bursting with 100 nourishing recipes designed to add a healthy boost to your daily routine. Wondering what’s best to whizz up post exercise? Rosemary explains why you need this cocktail of goodness:

“After you have sweated it out the gym, this juice is great for rehydration because of the celery and cucumber. The silica in cucumber is great for joint health and, best of all, the cayenne pepper will keep your metabolism going at a faster pace once you leave the gym, so you’ll actually continue burning calories!”

Ingredients

½ cucumber

3 stalks of celery

Handful of Swiss chard

1 apple

5cm piece of root ginger

juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp of cayenne pepper (or to your taste)

Method

Pass all the ingredients, except the cayenne pepper, through the juicer, juicing the lemon through the juicer or by using a citrus press or squeezing by hand. Stir in the cayenne pepper at the end and start small - you don't want it to be too overwhelming.

‘Juice: Cleanse, Heal, Revitalise: 100 nourishing recipes and juice fasts’ is out now MORE GLOSS: How nutrition changed Rosemary's life Follow us @GetTheGloss , and tweet Elizabeth @BizBennett