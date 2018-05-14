Halle Berry has launched a health and wellbeing site to rival Goop

Actresses turning health, beauty and fitness gurus is nothing new- from Cameron Diaz’ Body Book to Kate Hudson’s Fabletics and even Meghan Markle’ s now closed lifestyle website The Tig, stars sharing their stance on wellness is nothing new. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is clearly the big hitter in this department- the site’s coverage of many a “health” topic may be much derided (*insert quip about jade eggs and vaginal steaming here*), but it remains phenomenally successful, with 788k Instagram followers, an expansive roster of high profile brand partnerships (Stella McCartney for one) and even a festival programme launched to take its often controversial discussions on everything from sex to spirituality from page to panel.

The latest to join the ranks of star spangled wellness is Oscar winning actress Halle Berry, and while the seemingly obligatory bone broth is ever present, we’re picking up slightly more grit than gloss with the yet-to-launch Hallewood . First things first, Halle’s backstory is one of overcoming adversity- from surviving domestic violence to recovering after falling into a coma due to undiagnosed diabetes , the 51 year old has used fitness, and martial arts in particular, to develop inner and outer strength that goes far beyond looking good in a bikini (“my trainer has taught me boxing, self-defense and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly... my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering.”).

While Halle’s gymnast background and natural athleticism clearly helps in the fitness stakes, her now famous #FitnessFriday Instagram posts are encouraging rather than alienating or unattainable (“you don’t need a fancy gym to get started - all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle”). Alongside fitness Hallewood will also bring its audience “curated content” on subjects from beauty to family to consciousness and style, and while we’ll have to sign up and see for detail, we live in hope that Halle’s influence will continue with the positive, practical vibe of her Friday fitness posts. Speaking of which, here are five of our favourite #FitnessFriday’s from Halle and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas…

The shadow boxing workout