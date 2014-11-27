Add more music to your miles with the new adidas MixRadio

27 November 2014
gtg-adidas-listing

The new music and technology collaboration that'll help keep the weight off this winter

Adidas miCoach SMART RUN training service has announced a partnership with MixRadio, the creators of the world’s simplest personalised music streaming service. Bringing together the leading advances in wearable technology, this partnership between MixRadio and adidas has added a new dimension to the music and fitness world and the Glossy Posse couldn’t be more excited about it.

Already an established and highly successful fitness tool, the miCoach SMART RUN brings adidas’ elite coaching partners to the masses, providing users with real-time training and all the tools they need to track performance and monitor progress to get the results they want.

Now however, users can also gain access to an extensive catalogue of over 34 million songs and expert curation of MixRadio playlists based on users individual tastes, bringing a totally personal audio experience to training. With the music mixes updated each week, this watch is not only a great way to discover new music but also perfect for finding the tracks to help keep you motivated and moving.

Dave Castell, Head of Brand Partnerships at MixRadio has since said “We know that fitness and music go hand in hand. A mind-set can change just by listening to music and can push and motivate. Combining music with the advanced fitness technology offered by adidas allows the partnership to deliver a new level of personalisation to training.”

Perfect for both exercising newcomers and existing fitness fanatics, this collaboration is surely set to be the easiest and funnest way to keep the weight off this winter.

MixRadio will be available to SMART RUN users later this month through an over-the-air software update.



