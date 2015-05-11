Adidas launch the Ultra BOOST collective with the help of Stella McCartney

11 May 2015
gtg-addidas-main

Adidas introduce five limited edition designs of their famous Ultra Boost trainer

After last year’s sell out collection with Topshop, Kanye West now in their design team and a recent partnership with Rita Ora, it appears adidas is well and truly embracing the current trend for fashionable sportswear.

For their latest project the German brand have chosen to focus on one iconic product: the Ultra Boost trainer. The capsule collection, launching today, sees Adidas enlist the help of five prominent designers to reimagine their greatest ever running shoe. Promising to improve both your performance and your style, each of the five designs has been given its own individual touch by the designer that created it.

Stella McCartney, a long time collaborator with the brand, put her sleek and stylish stamp on the shoe in a colour palette of dusky pink and grey whereas adidas Creative Directors Dirk Schönberger and James Carnes opted for a minimal monochrome look.

The five new designs will be rolled out over the next year with Stella McCartney's design online from today. For fitness and fashion fans alike this is one not to be missed.

Find out more here.


