adidas Originals and Mary Katrantzou collaboration

We take our first look at the hotly anticipated arrival of the adidas Originals by Mary Katrantzou clothing and footwear range
Mary Katrantzou has teamed up with sports brand adidas to present adidas Originals by Mary Katrantzou, a capsule collection of innovative clothing and footwear, emblazoned in the designer’s iconic, hyper-color, kaleidoscopic patterns.
Placing strong emphasis on the power of women and the female form, the fashion line includes taut, technical silhouettes that come in the form of sporty bomber jackets, neoprene dresses and sweatshirts - and the athletic brand's signature sneakers, of course.
Track shoes worn by medal winners from the 1970s and 80s act as the starting point for a series of prints that work re-contextualise the history of adidas designs, defined by the outsoles, laces, and pop icons of the adidas running shoe.
Joining the ranks of uber-cool predecessors, Stella McCartney, Raf Simons, and Jeremy Scott, we’re sure this line is due to conquer the après-gym circuit, one stylish sneaker at a time.
The adidas Originals collection by Mary Katrantzou arrives in stores and online, at select retailers, on November 15.