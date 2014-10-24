adidas Originals and Mary Katrantzou collaboration

Mary Katrantzou has teamed up with sports brand adidas to present adidas Originals by Mary Katrantzou, a capsule collection of innovative clothing and footwear, emblazoned in the designer’s iconic, hyper-color, kaleidoscopic patterns.

Placing strong emphasis on the power of women and the female form, the fashion line includes taut, technical silhouettes that come in the form of sporty bomber jackets, neoprene dresses and sweatshirts - and the athletic brand's signature sneakers, of course.