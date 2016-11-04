adidas reveals first mass-produced running shoe made of recycled plastic

Judy Johnson 4 November 2016
adidas

7,000 pairs of the new UltraBOOST Uncaged Parley made from plastic waste are to go on sale as the brand steps towards a more ‘eco-innovative future’

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

In a game-changing move, sports brand adidas has today unveiled the UltraBOOST Uncaged Parley running shoe, the first footwear to be mass-produced using Parley Ocean Plastic. Made entirely of recycled materials, the revolutionary launch will see 7,000 pairs go on sale in mid-November as adidas scales up its commitment to their partnership with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans.

Each pair of the innovative new running shoes reuses eleven plastic bottles, with a Primeknit upper made from a mix of Ocean PlasticTM, created from plastic waste retrieved by Parley coastal interception and clean-up operations in the Maldives (95%) and recycled polyester (5%). Even the shoelaces, heel cap base material, heel webbing, heel lining and sock liner cover have been created out of recycled materials.

Why? As their powerful video reveals (below), one truckload of plastic ends up in our oceans every minute; killing our sea-life and ultimately affecting us as it makes its way into our diet. The initiative follows adidas’ first move into eco-friendly footwear earlier this year on World Oceans Day, when they celebrated with a limited run of 50 pairs.

The brand is thinking far bigger for the coming year, as Eric Liedtke, adidas Group Executive Board member responsible for Global Brands explains:

“This represents another step on the journey of adidas and Parley for the Oceans. But we won’t stop there. We’re now committed to scaling those initiatives. We will make one million pairs of shoes using Parley Ocean Plastic in 2017 – and our ultimate ambition is to eliminate virgin plastic from our supply chain.”

Want to be part of the ocean-saving movement? Join the cause and get your feet into a pair. UltraBOOST Uncaged Parley will be available at adidas.com and adidas stores from mid-November, RSP €200. For more information, sign-up at  adidas.com/parley.

Will you be buying a pair of the recycled trainers? Let us know in the comments!

.


You may also like

Trinny and Britney are fans of Hoka running shoes and we're suddenly seeing them everywhere
Anyone for padel tennis? We try the A listers’ new favourite sport
Video: Caroline Circuits 15-minute 'do anywhere' workout that's perfect for travel
Move over Crossfit – why fitness fanatics are now obsessed with Hyrox


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Hair & Scalp Serum, £80
Dr Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tonic Hyaluronic Serum, £235
Daddy Slogan Socks, £12 for pack of 3
Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, £16.15
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cream Blush Stick in Major, £36
Rose Inc Replenishing Moisturizer, £53

More Gloss

Menopause
How intermittent fasting can help with menopause weight gain
Wellbeing
8 things you can learn from a mindset coach
Health
Why I’m addicted to Jennifer Aniston’s lymphatic drainage trousers
Victoria Woodhall
Wellbeing
Now Kate Middleton has got the cold water swimming bug too
Skin
Does milk give you spots?
Health
Lisa Snowdon: How I navigated my 3-stone weight gain during perimenopause
Health
The best collagen supplements for skin and joints
Fitness
Anyone for padel tennis? We try the A listers’ new favourite sport
Explore More