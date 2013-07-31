An App a Day: Cruise Control

When it comes to working out, we’re happy to admit we need all the encouragement we can get. It’s not that we’re lazy per se, it’s just that it’s often hard to stay motivated when there are so many other things we could be doing – trying on new shades of lipstick, Googling Ryan Gosling, watching paint dry… However, the Cruise Control running app may just give us the kick we need.

The premise is simple (great for the technophobes among us), and Cruise Control does all the hard work - well, except for the actual workout. Now if only someone could invent an app for that, eh?

It starts by scanning your iPhone’s music library and analysing each song's tempo (in beats per minute or ‘bpm’) before selecting only the songs with the right speed in order to effectively maximise your workout. You then end up with a playlist specially tailored with a rhythm to match your heart rate! Now if that’s not technology at its best, we don’t know what is. As the title suggests, it works a lot like cruise control in your car: you set your target, and the music will keep adjusting its rhythm, just like the car adjusts its throttle.

To make it even more need-specific, there are four different settings to ensure a totally personal workout. Our favourite is the spontaneous ‘Free Run’ where the music simply adjusts as you go, each beat synchronised with your feet. For those who want more of a push, there’s the ‘Pace’ setting where you set a target speed and provided you keep in time with the music, the song will slowly speed up until before you know it, you’re running at your target pace. The last two function on a similar basis but alter according to heart rate or cadence so whichever way you prefer to motivate yourself, Cruise Control has you covered.

And if that wasn’t enough, Cruise Control continually logs your time, distance, calories and speed so you can easily track your improvement. Pocket motivation wherever you go.

For all the Mumford & Sons fans out there whose iTunes library might be more banjo than bass, follow @CruiseCtrlRun or check out www.cruisecontrolrun.com for run-tested playlists. And don’t worry, Cruise Control uses its patented algorithms to speed up or slow down each song in real-time. So even as the tempo increases and decreases, the song’s sound and pitch stay the same, thank god – we’re not sure we could cope if Justin Bieber’s voice got any higher.

Cruise Control is priced at £2.99 and is available at the App Store