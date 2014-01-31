An App a Day: Nike Training Club

Katie Robertson31 January 2014
get-the-gloss-nike-training-club-app-1
Official Apple Store

Need a personal trainer? Get one for free with Nike's new app, says Katie Robertson

Come January we all partake in making positive, albeit overly ambitious New Year’s resolutions to kick the cake and take on the treadmill - however, this is always easier said than done. In between the dark mornings, frosty evenings and exhausting work schedules it’s seriously hard to get the motivation to commit to these annual gruelling New Year changes.

But never fear, Nike+ is here and has come running to our aid in the form of a round-the-clock pocket personal trainer, the N+TC app. Whilst the prospect of a compact coach might sound slightly terrifying, this new and improved Nike+ training app is in fact an absolute must for anyone wanting to beat the bulge and get fit this 2014.

Launched on the 1st January, this free app features over 100 full body workouts developed by professional Nike trainers that aim to get you leaner, fitter, stronger and more fitness focused in a heartbeat. Presented with the choice of either individual workouts or customising your own 4-week/30 day programme with your preferred exercises, this app provides a plethora of fitness options and structures to suit any lifestyle.

If, like myself, you quite often run into ‘lazy days’, the motivational drill packs from top class athletes such as Maria Sharapova alongside the Nike+ profile that monitors your progress will certainly keep you on the straight and narrow - trust us.

Best of all this app is totally user-friendly with video demos and audio guidance; it’s linked up to play music from your own library and even allows you to shop the latest and greatest Nike gear and sportswear from their online shop. We’ve heard enough, we’re already downloading - bring on bikini season!

Available free on  ITunes 


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More